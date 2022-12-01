Read full article on original website
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
dexerto.com
Hasan baffled after finding Twitch streams embedded on Trainwreck’s Kick site
Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker was baffled after checking out Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam’s new Kick platform and finding that Twitch embeds were being used. Twitch’s spot at the top of the mountain of streaming platforms has been challenged a handful of times over the last few years, but it’s seen off pretty much every challenger.
Meghan and Harry news: Couple fly on private jet to NYC as royal family braces for Netflix documentary - live
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players ruining games with infinite health: Cheat or bug?
A Warzone 2 glitch or cheat is granting players infinite health, making them immune to any attacks aimed at them – but is it a frustrating cheat or just a very lucky bug saving players from being taken down?. During a tense Warzone 2 battle, one player reported a...
dexerto.com
Trainwreck moves to Kick, a new Twitch rival: “Twitch lost its grasp on reality”
Twitch star Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam is moving to an all-new platform, Kick, as “a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive broadcaster.” He has urged others to follow him and give the platform a year to grow with its streamer-friendly policies, including a 95% sub revenue split. “Twitch has...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is so popular even devs are getting kicked from servers
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is apparently so popular, even the developers can’t even join the game’s servers. During a live stream to promote the launch, the official Fortnite Twitch stream was stuck in the loading screen like millions of other players, waiting their turn to see the new content.
dexerto.com
The Witcher Blood Origin stars on action scenes: “The more blood the better”
The stars of The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series coming to Netflix, have opened up about the show’s bloody, hammer-clobbering action scenes. When Henry Cavill made his debut as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, viewers were enraptured by one scene in particular: the Blaviken fight, where Geralt rips a sword through a man’s mouth, and more.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet clue hints at Australia inspiration for next region
An image spotted during art class has some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans wondering if Australia will serve as inspiration for the next game’s main region. Of course, the Pokemon games are no stranger to taking inspiration from real-world locales around the globe. The Paldea territory that makes up the open world in Scarlet and Violet borrowed heavily from Spain and Portugal, for example.
dexerto.com
Landon Barker shuts down Charli D’Amelio breakup rumors after fans panic
Landon Barker has laid any rumors of his supposed breakup with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to rest after the sudden deletion of their 5-month anniversary pic prompted panic among fans. Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker have been dating for nearly half a year — but, like many celebrity romances,...
dexerto.com
God of War fans debate Kratos live-action casting
Should Christopher Judge play Kratos in the live-action God of War show on Amazon Prime, or should it be someone else, like Triple H or Jason Momoa? The debate is ongoing. Kratos returned to our screens in God of War: Ragnarok in November. In our review, we called it a “triumph” and a “complex, thoughtful game that takes everything that made its predecessor an unmissable experience to even greater heights.”
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Remote Raid pass change would be perfect early Christmas present
Pokemon Go players have suggested a change to Remote Raid passes that would help rural players, and it would be the perfect early Christmas present. With Pokemon Go removing Remote Raid passes from daily boxes and raising the price while introducing new raid events that can’t make use of them, it’s clear that Niantic is trying to phase them out.
dexerto.com
What are Hot Spots in Fortnite? Gold locations explained
Hot Spots are a brand new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. They’re indicated by gold location names on the map, but what do they mean? Let’s find out. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has introduced loads of new features to the game, but one of the most useful is Hot Spots, which give you a chance to get some high-rarity weapons at the start of a match.
dexerto.com
Where to find Dedenne in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Several Electric rodents from previous Generations, like the Electric/Fairy-type Dedenne, return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything players need to know about finding one in Generation 9. As is tradition, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand new Electric rodent Pokemon in the same vein as Dedenne and...
Watch: Idaho man hands up five T-shirts to break Guinness World Record
An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles added another record to his name by hanging up five T-shirts in 16.78 seconds.
dexerto.com
NIJISANJI reveal new XSOLEIL EN VTuber group: Talents, debut dates
First the moon rose, and now the sun is reaching its zenith. NIJISANJI is releasing its next English generation, XSOLEIL, as a direct contrast to the mixed wave of ILUNA earlier in 2022. The group will debut on December 10, Japan time. The VTuber debuts keep coming to end the...
dexerto.com
ATM video goes viral for scoreboard ranking money in your account against others
In a viral video, an ATM machine ranked the users by the total amount of money they held in their bank account, with the top user holding onto a shocking sum of money. Sometimes rocking up to a bank and using the ATM can be a depressing experience. But could you imagine your account being ranked by others at your bank?
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 teaser reveals Mr Beast, DOOM, My Hero Academia, & Witcher collabs
Fortnite Chapter 4’s Fracture event teaser showcased a number of collabs including Mr Beast, Doom Slayer, My Hero Academia, and The Witcher. Fortnite’s newest season will start sometime around December 4 and information about what to expect is starting to release. The teaser for this new update shows off a wealth of new additions that will likely delight fans, as they will get to see some favorite characters making the jump into the multiverse.
dexerto.com
shroud, Stewie2k and Kyedae to play in Valorant RE//LOAD event
Riot Games and Amazon are putting on a year-end Valorant event, ‘RE//LOAD,’ featuring pro players, popular creators, and fans – including the likes of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip and Kyedae Shymko. The event will start on December 16 and will be...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players launch ‘Operation Fresh New Different’ amid Season 15 complaints
Apex Legends players have launched ‘Operation Fresh New Different‘ to formalize demands for meaningful updates and new content, as criticism of Respawn and EA grows. Apex Legends is rapidly approaching its sixteenth season of post-launch content, with Season 15, Eclipse, set to be the longest season for a while.
