Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
arizonasuntimes.com
Minneapolis to Award $600,000 to Rioters Who Sustained Injuries During 2020 Riots
On Wednesday, a federal court gave approval to a plan by the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota to reward 12 Black Lives Matter rioters with a collective total of $600,000 over injuries they sustained during said riots. The Daily Caller reports that the court’s decision settled a lawsuit originally filed by...
fox9.com
Fight inside Minneapolis bar leads to fatal shooting: Police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 30s was fatally shot after an altercation in a Minneapolis bar on Saturday night. Minneapolis Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Spring Street Tavern on Monroe Street North East. Officers were called to the scene and found a...
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 21-27
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 27: A...
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Gun violence numbers drop for 2nd month in a row in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis officials are reporting a decrease in gun violence in the city for the second month in a row. Data released from the city's Operation Endeavor showed improvements in gun crime, robbery, and carjacking numbers over the same period in 2021. The data shows gun-related calls for service fell 44-percent over the same period last year. A nearly 70-percent drop in carjackings was also reported.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery. When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.
Police: Man shot while driving in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot in his car early Saturday morning.Officials say that around 5 a.m., the man was driving near 3rd Street and Lowry Avenue North. The man said he heard a gunshot and then felt pain, but didn't see who may have fired the shot.He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issues Executive Order on gender-affirming care
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, alongside City Council Presiden Andrea Jenkins and other healthcare providers, discussed the Mayor’s Executive Order to protect gender-affirming services in the city.
Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
fox9.com
Ties Lounge & Rooftop in Minneapolis closing due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A rooftop lounge in Minneapolis that was once committed to "fighting for the revival of downtown" has announced it will close its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances" at its current location. "Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about. We feel as though that resonates...
After hate incident, the Edina community took matters into its own hands
EDINA, Minn. — A lot of things came out of COVID. More specifically, a lot of hate. KARE 11 has documented multiple incidents of hate against the Asian American Pacific Islander community following the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. A Hmong family in Woodbury came home to a hateful...
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Just a Short Drive From Rochester are 2 Million+ Mesmerizing Christmas Lights
Have you ever seen 2 million Christmas lights twinkling at once? On Thanksgiving day, a huge light display opened that is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. It is a must-see for families all over Minnesota!. Over 2.5 million lights are shining bright at Sever's Drive-thru Holiday Light Show in...
knsiradio.com
Wanted Fugitive from Minnesota Arrested in Texas
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman wanted for murder in the twin cities and who may have been hiding out in St. Cloud was arrested in Texas. Authorities say Erica Shameka Roberts is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin in Minneapolis on March 18th. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the two.
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up
MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis
A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday. St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location. Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
