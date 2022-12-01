ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

kentuckytoday.com

SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Attorney Michael Parks Joins Samuels Reynolds Law Firm

Columbia, SC – The Samuels Reynolds Law Firm is pleased to announce that Attorney Michael Parks has joined the firm. Parks received his bachelor’s degree in Finance, Insurance and Risk Management from the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business and earned his law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law. He is licensed to practice in all courts in South Carolina, the United States District Court for South Carolina, as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Autism Society of South Carolina Celebrates “A Night Out with the Autism Society”.

West Columbia, SC – November 14, 2022 -- Autism Society of South Carolina (SCAS) will host “A Night Out with the Autism Society “to promote Autism awareness. The event will be held at the Steel Hand Brewery in Cayce SC on Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 6:30pm-9:00pm. There will be giveaways, games, fun and an auction. SCAS will be accepting donations and sponsorship for the event. Our guest speaker for this event is Dalton Weathersby. Dalton is a 25-year-old man living with Autism. Dalton graduated from the University of South Carolina, cum laude, majoring in Statics with a minor in Risk Management. Dalton currently works for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Allen University seeks first football stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a trombone player on the Allen University marching band, Ja'Mari Pratt often finds his home on the football field. Now, in his senior year, he's hoping to see the AU football team find a home of their own. Allen University is looking to build its...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Photo Gallery: Carolina Carillon parade kicks off Columbia's holiday season

It officially began to look a lot like Christmas in Columbia Saturday morning. Thousands of people gathered along Sumter Street for the 69th annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade, which started at Laurel Street and rolled, marched and danced south to Gervais. “We’ve been coming to this since I was little,”...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry County mayors thank Cromer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The mayors of Newberry County recently gathered at the recent County Transportation Committee meeting to thank Senator Ronnie Cromer for helping to get extra funds from the state legislature. “We’ve been working on some special projects throughout Newberry County with all of the communities and Senator...
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
GREENVILLE, SC
etxview.com

CHURCH NEWS (copy)

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been cancelled. Information session, in-person rehearsal for an Orangeburg County Youth Choir initiative at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Edisto Fork UMC, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg. Children from across county, all schools and churches being sought. Register at bit.ly/OCYCReg. Information: Sheneice D. Smith, sheneice.smith@ocsdsc.org.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC

