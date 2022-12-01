ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

General Electric, L3Harris Competed For Aerojet Takeover

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Industrial conglomerate General Electric Co GE and defense contractor L3Harris Technologies, Inc LHX were among those competing to acquire rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc AJRD.
  • Aircraft producer Textron Inc TXT and private equity firm Veritas Capital also vied to snap El Segundo, California-based Aerojet, which has a market value of about $4 billion, Reuters reported.
  • Aerojet ran a process to sell itself after its $4.4 billion sale to Lockheed Martin Corp LMT was thwarted by antitrust regulators in February.
  • If the negotiations conclude successfully, they could forge a deal by the end of December.
  • Aerojet does not see in the line-up of bidders the antitrust issues that led to the demise of its deal with Lockheed because none of the suitors are direct competitors or share much of the same supply chain.
  • Aerojet develops and manufactures liquid and solid rocket propulsion and hypersonic engines for space, defense, civil and commercial applications. Its customers include the Pentagon, Boeing Co BA, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.
  • Activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management disclosed it had accumulated a 3.7% stake in Aerojet in August.
  • Aerojet prevailed in a battle for control of its board against former Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein last summer but remained under pressure to boost its performance.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne declined to comment on the reports that GE or L3harris were among suitors for the company.
  • Price Action: AJRD shares closed higher by 4.1% at $52 on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Benzinga

This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga

G7 Sets $60 Per Barrel Price Cap On Russian Oil: Here's The Kremlin's Response

The Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to put a price cap of $60-per-barrel on Russian crude oil. On Friday, the European Union decided on the same price. As per the new consensus, the cap will ban companies from shipping, insuring, or financing Russian oil unless the oil is sold below $60 a barrel.
Benzinga

Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
Benzinga

Who Are The Winners And Losers Of G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil?

Ahead of the OPEC + meeting this Sunday to discuss its oil production policy, the European Union decided to ban all maritime transports of imported Russian oil on Monday. Led by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and in collaboration with the G7, Western nations are set to impose a price cap on all Russian oil that is transported by sea. These initiatives are meant to limit Russia’s funds for war, without disrupting the supply of oil to the world.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

How To Invest in Electric Vehicle Startups Before They Hit the Stock Market

Anyone who invested in Tesla Inc in the past few years and held is doing incredibly well. Tesla is seemingly unstoppable as CEO Elon Musk continues to grow in prominence and amasses a loyal following of people who believe in his vision. This has caused a massive rise in not only Tesla stock but basically anything he touches.
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Zscaler, ChargePoint: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radar Today

Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Thursday as investors and traders shifted their focus towards Friday’s jobs data that will be a key factor in the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions. The Dow closed 0.56% lower while the S&P 500 ended the session on a flat note. The Nasdaq index closed marginally higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, these are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Was The Force Strong? Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Disney Stock When Lucasfilm Was Acquired Is Worth Today

Over the years, media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has grown through acquisitions and been able to create or evolve new intellectual property from its existing and newly owned brands across its strong position in television, movies, theme parks and consumer products. Here’s a look at how shares have performed since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the parent company of Star Wars.
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: BYD, Coinbase, DoorDash And Why Musk Would Be A Hero By Banning This Twitter Account

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. In "A Big Chill Is Here for the Housing Market. Next Year Could Bring More Trouble," Shaina Mishkin outlines the economic dynamics, including high mortgage rates and affordability issues, that may lead to a stalled real estate market in 2023.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy