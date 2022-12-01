Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Related
WIAA 2A football state championship: Lynden defeats North Kitsap, 31-24
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Lynden football team knew it was going to have a target on its back the whole season after winning a state title in 2021. The Lions embraced it and rolled with it to finish the season 13-0 to capture their second straight state title. Lynden also ran its win streak to 24 with ...
Look: Washington high school receiver scores state championship-winning touchdown after stripping would-be interception
The most dramatic ending to a WIAA 3A state football championship since ... ? Trailing by one with 52 second left on Saturday, Yelm's comeback effort looked to running out of steam when a pass from quarterback Damian Aalona sailed into the hands of a Eastside Catholic defensive back Tyson ...
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Eastside Catholic's game-winning touchdown in overtime voted top Washington high school football play of Week 13
Richie Fotualii-Aliifua is a big man - and he is receiving an even bigger late-season opportunity for the Eastside Catholic football team. Fotualii-Aliifua scored five rushing touchdowns in the team's 35-28 double-overtime victory over O'Dea in the WIAA Class 3A semifinals. The senior capped off ...
Brayden Platt and Kyler Ronquillo: A brotherhood that was 'bound to click' at Yelm High School
YELM, Wash. - They say opposites attract. They can also be unifying forces. Take Kyler Ronquillo and Brayden Platt, for example - the best multi-sport athletes at Yelm High School. Ronquillo, a senior, is the relentless spitfire - smaller in stature but with the loudest bark (and bite). Platt, a ...
myedmondsnews.com
Meadowdale High girls basketball coach being investigated for claims of racial discrimination, WIAA violations
A racial discrimination complaint has been filed against the Meadowdale High School head girls basketball coach by a 10th grade player who said she is tired of systemic racism in the girls basketball program. On Nov. 18, the 10th grader – whose name has not been released – filed a...
Tri-City Herald
Yelm coach reportedly assaulted by Bellevue fan at state playoff football game, police say
An assistant football coach from Yelm High School was assaulted after a state tournament playoff game against Bellevue High School at Art Crate Field in Spanaway last Saturday. Yelm won a close game against Bellevue in the state playoffs semifinal round. As the Yelm assistant coach was walking off the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
focushillsboro.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected In December To January In The Northwest, Bringing More Snow To Seattle, Portland, And Oregon
Cold Weather: The most recent weather predictions indicated that Seattle, Oregon, and Portland might get snow throughout the months of December and January due to an upcoming cold weather pattern. Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes, and snow greeted the arrival of December on the calendar. On the same day, December...
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
auburn-reporter.com
Campfire behind a business | Fire blotter
CPR: 1:44 p.m. (Auburn). Responding to an unresponsive woman at her home, firefighters and King County Medic One discovered that family members had begun cardiopulmonary resuscitation under the guidance of Valley Communications Center. Firefighters and paramedics continued those resuscitation efforts, regaining a pulse and stabilizing the woman before Medic One transported her to a local hospital.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid the Pacific Northwest
You may know that Starbucks first began in Seattle. If you watch Grey’s Anatomy, you know Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is also in Seattle. The deepest and cleanest lake in America is Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. The Pacific Northwest seems to be a fun, hip, and beautiful...
monovisions.com
Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)
Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle
More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
Comments / 0