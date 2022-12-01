Read full article on original website
Related
Charlie Benante Needs a Drink After Pantera Tribute Rehearsals
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has shared the first pictures of the Pantera lineup who’ll deliver a series of tribute shows starting next month. He admits he needed a drink after two weeks of working together. Long-term members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by Benante in place...
Pantera Plays First Reunion Show: Set List, Videos
The reunited Pantera — with classic-era members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante — played their first show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Texcoco, Mexico. You can see photos and videos...
Gary Rossington Calls Current Lynyrd Skynyrd a ‘Tribute Band’
Gary Rossington, the lone remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, expressed gratitude for the Southern rock group's continuing popularity. “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original,” the guitarist explained to Rolling Stone. “Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live.”
John Frusciante Nearly Abandoned Eddie Van Halen Tribute Solo
John Frusciante admitted he struggled with the guitar solo at the end of “Eddie,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ tribute song to Eddie Van Halen. He described the experience as a “mind fuck” in a new interview with Guitar Player, saying he came close to cutting the end section of the song since he was so uncomfortable with the concept.
Why Dave Mustaine’s Metallica Reunion Talks Failed
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says he had a discussion with former Metallica bandmate James Hetfield over reuniting for a musical project – but the talks ended suddenly. Despite being fired in 1983, Mustaine said he was “really friendly” during their conversation. Everything seemed to stall, however, as a result of the long-standing disagreement over songwriting credits on Metallica’s No Life ’Til Leather. Plans for an extended version of the demo were abandoned in 2015 when the parties couldn’t reach an agreement.
Revisiting Christine McVie’s Final Show
The rock world suffered a devastating loss with the death of Fleetwood Mac songbird Christine McVie on Nov. 30, 2022. The 79-year-old singer and pianist left behind a towering legacy of heartrending songs and era-defining hits — and when she died, so did the prospect of Fleetwood Mac's most popular lineup taking the stage together again.
Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend
Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's passing at her London home was confirmed on Wednesday by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
30 Years Ago: Why Bill Wyman Quit the Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones were the model of constancy as the holiday season approached in 1992. Their most recent lineup change had been nearly two decades earlier, when Mick Taylor was replaced by Ron Wood. In the interim, Bill Wyman had simply continued as before, extending as a steady rhythm-section presence...
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Watch Black Crowes Bludgeon Stage Invader With Guitar, Mic Stand
The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson bludgeoned a stage invader with their respective microphone stand and guitar during their Sunday concert at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. You can watch footage of the melee below. The interruption took place during "Stare it Cold," the final track of the Black...
Rick Wakeman Reveals New Album ‘A Gallery of the Imagination’
Rick Wakeman revealed details of his new concept album, A Gallery of the Imagination, another collaboration with the English Rock Ensemble. The former Yes star is joined by bassist Lee Pomeroy, guitarist Dave Colquhoun, drummer Ash Sloan and vocalist Hayley Sanderson on the 12-track follow-up to The Red Planet. It was recorded in five separate studios.
20 Years Ago: Audioslave Arrives With Powerhouse First Album
The world was introduced to rock’s next powerhouse in late 2002, when Audioslave released their self-titled debut album. The band started coming together two years earlier, following singer Zack de la Rocha’s split from Rage Against the Machine. The other members still wanted to make music but were unsure of how to proceed. “Tim [Commerford] and Brad [Wilk] and I knew that we wanted to play together,” guitarist Tom Morello told the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast in 2021. “And there were some interesting offers from our record company. ‘OK, we’ve got a great idea. You should be so-and-so’s backup band.”
Who Could Make Up the 2023 Rock Hall Class?: Roundtable
With the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 officially inducted, music fans can begin to ponder the possibilities for 2023. A whole new collection of artists are ballot-ready for the first time, including Queens of the Stone Age, Missy Elliott, Muse and more. An act becomes eligible 25 years after the release of their first recording, meaning these newcomers all debuted in 1997.
Richie Faulkner ‘Offered to Opt Out’ of Judas Priest Rock Hall Show
Richie Faulkner says he was willing to step aside during Judas Priest's reunion of guitarists K.K. Downing and Glenn Tipton during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Instead, he got to participate in an unforgettable moment during the show, as Downing appeared alongside his former bandmates for...
Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
Bret Michaels, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship Plot 2023 Tour
Bret Michaels is bringing his Parti-Gras tour to at least a dozen amphitheaters across North America next summer, with help from Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship and other guests. The Poison singer told SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk that the tour will kick off in Detroit in July. "If you poured...
Judas Priest Considered Making ‘Firepower’ Their Last Album
Rob Halford said Judas Priest considered making their most recent album, Firepower, their final release. The singer described the 2018 LP as one of only two instances when the band planned its approach to recording ahead of the work itself. He also said the album earned such a positive response that it inspired Priest to record a follow-up, which is nearing completion.
How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era
Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
Bruce Springsteen to Release Box Set of Five Unheard Albums
Bruce Springsteen confirmed he was preparing a box set of five previously-unreleased albums, mainly recorded during the '90s. In a new interview with Rolling Stone he added detail to comments he'd previously made, saying the collection would follow the spirit of Tracks, his 1998 set of unheard and alternative songs.
Ultimate Classic Rock
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0