The world was introduced to rock’s next powerhouse in late 2002, when Audioslave released their self-titled debut album. The band started coming together two years earlier, following singer Zack de la Rocha’s split from Rage Against the Machine. The other members still wanted to make music but were unsure of how to proceed. “Tim [Commerford] and Brad [Wilk] and I knew that we wanted to play together,” guitarist Tom Morello told the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast in 2021. “And there were some interesting offers from our record company. ‘OK, we’ve got a great idea. You should be so-and-so’s backup band.”

