Finding Our Voices awarded $10k by the Sam L. Cohen Foundation
Finding Our Voices (FOV) has been awarded $10,000 from the Sam L. Cohen Foundation. The grant will bring safety and freedom to Maine women and children trapped in domestic abuse, through the Finding Our Voices Get Out Stay Out fund. The fund pays for short-term motel stays, apartment rent, car repairs and gas cards, computer repair, legal consultations, and storage unit and U-Haul fees.
‘Backstage’ with Snowlion Repertory Theater
Snowlion Repertory Theater received a project grant from the Maine Community Foundation to support its upcoming offering, “The Christmas Bride in Concert.” Negotiations for space and cast are underway, and it is hoped the show will perform over the summer at various venues in the Midcoast and southern Maine.
Star attraction on Wiscasset common
Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Director Duane Goud spent the better part of Friday morning, Dec. 2 over the town common. He and Bob MacDonald were using the fire department’s ladder truck – its ladder fully extended or nearly so to string holiday lights. The work was in preparation...
Woolwich hires new CEO team
Chris Wilcoxson and Kevin Bachman are now handling the code enforcement duties for Woolwich. The select board announced their hiring following a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30. Wilcoxson will serve as CEO taking on duties that include issuing building and plumbing permits, carrying out site inspections, and helping the...
Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest brings decorating ideas, more
Holiday shoppers took a break Friday afternoon to watch Mare LeMay from Mindful Gardens give a demonstration on building a tabletop tree. Nestled in a corner of the Nickels-Sortwell House barn, which was the location of the Holiday Gift Shop, the tabletop tree demonstration was part of the first day of Wiscasset’s Holiday Marketfest.
Y-Arts presents annual Christmas Show
Fourteen song and dance numbers by about 40 kids dressed and adorned in holiday colors entertained a crowd of over 200 in the Boothbay Region YMCA gym as the Y-Arts program presented its annual Christmas Show Thursday, Dec. 1. From the Itty Bitty Tap dancers to the Advanced Music Theater...
