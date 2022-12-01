MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT: City of Chicago Active Shooter Drill

WHEN: Friday, December 2

10 a.m.- 11 a.m. – Drill/Exercise

6 a.m.- 1 p.m. – City Hall will be closed.

WHERE: City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle Street

Note: Preparations will begin at 6 a.m. City Hall will be closed to the public until 1 p.m. The County side will be open, however there will be no access to City Hall through the County side.

WHO: Chicago Police Department

Chicago Fire Department

Office of Emergency Management and Communications

Street/Sidewalk Closures:

• LaSalle Steet from W. Randolph to W. Washington closed to vehicles, 7 a.m.–1 p.m.

• Westside sidewalk on LaSalle Street, closed to pedestrians.

• Wells Street between W. Court Pl and W. Washington

Parking: There will be parking restrictions in place around City Hall.

Media Availability:

The exercise will include tactical play and is not open to the media. There will be a media availability following the exercise, time and location TBD.

The exercise is being held to enhance preparedness and strengthen capabilities across the City prior to, during, and following an active threat or terrorism. OEMC, Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department, along with other city departments and agencies will participate in the exercise.