MEDIA ADVISORY
WHAT: City of Chicago Active Shooter Drill
WHEN: Friday, December 2
10 a.m.- 11 a.m. – Drill/Exercise
6 a.m.- 1 p.m. – City Hall will be closed.
WHERE: City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle Street
Note: Preparations will begin at 6 a.m. City Hall will be closed to the public until 1 p.m. The County side will be open, however there will be no access to City Hall through the County side.
WHO: Chicago Police Department
Chicago Fire Department
Office of Emergency Management and Communications
Street/Sidewalk Closures:
• LaSalle Steet from W. Randolph to W. Washington closed to vehicles, 7 a.m.–1 p.m.
• Westside sidewalk on LaSalle Street, closed to pedestrians.
• Wells Street between W. Court Pl and W. Washington
Parking: There will be parking restrictions in place around City Hall.
Media Availability:
The exercise will include tactical play and is not open to the media. There will be a media availability following the exercise, time and location TBD.
The exercise is being held to enhance preparedness and strengthen capabilities across the City prior to, during, and following an active threat or terrorism. OEMC, Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department, along with other city departments and agencies will participate in the exercise.
