WJHG-TV
850 Strong Christmas Concert
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The sounds of music, can uplift spirits even during hard times. “We have to find hope in the midst every day of our lives,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer, said. “Not just at Christmas time... but this surely is a special time,”. 2022...
mypanhandle.com
Jaycees Christmas Parade 2022
The annual 2022 Jaycees Christmas Parade took place Saturday, December 3 in Downtown Panama City. You can watch the full parade above.
waltonoutdoors.com
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
Chipola FFA Federation held their 3rd ‘Merry Market’
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Several community members came to support their local vendors and students apart of FFA in their schools at the Citizen’s Lodge in Marianna. The craft show supported local companies and helped fund FFA trips and conventions.The vendors pay $60 to Chipola FFA Federation. The money is then dispersed to various FFA […]
Panhandle runners gathered to participate in the annual PCB Marathon
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Runners from all over the Panhandle came to participate in the ‘Daybreak 76 Panama City Beach Marathon.’ The cost of the marathon depended on which race you entered. Prices ranged from $45 to $110.Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce President Kristopher McLane says the full marathon, half, and 5k […]
Panama City hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City annual Christmas tree lighting took place Friday night. Dozens gathered outside City Hall’s Grace Avenue entrance to watch the tree as the switch was flipped. “We make an event out of it, it’s not just lighting the tree,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Santa comes and a lot […]
WJHG-TV
Basic NWFL hosts Annual World Aids Day Event
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County and its partners are on a mission to break down barriers of a deadly disease. Basic Northwest Florida kicked off its Annual World Aids Day Community Event Friday to bring awareness to the importance of knowing your HIV status. The event took place at...
WJHG-TV
Pet photos with Santa
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to get your holiday photos with Santa and include your pets, the Humane Society of Bay County is offering holiday photos Saturday through Sunday. Whether it’s cats or dogs, you name it Santa loves them all. The President of the Humane...
WJHG-TV
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina. Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food...
WJHG-TV
Bay County students gears up for parade after wheelchair adjustments
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County student is breaking barriers this holiday season. Karsten Price is a seventh grader at Mowat Middle School and for the first time he will be marching with the school band, a dream he has had since last year. At 18 months old...
WJHG-TV
Carroll’s Cafe Serves Coffee For A Cause
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Americans start their day with a cup of joe. At one South Walton Middle School, a cup of joe also includes a drop of joy. For 8 years, Emerald Coast Middle School students in Ms. Donnita’s special needs class have kicked off the school day selling coffee to teachers.
mypanhandle.com
Fifth annual Holiday Bazaar included over twenty local vendors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over in Panama City, people had the chance to find the perfect gift for their family and friends on Saturday. More than 20 local vendors were at the Panama City Center for the Arts for the fifth annual Holiday Bazaar. The holiday shopping event...
Panama City, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Panama City. The Choctawhatchee High School basketball team will have a game with Rutherford High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Bethlehem High School basketball team will have a game with Deane Bozeman High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
WJHG-TV
13th Annual Bay County Christmas tree lighting
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 13th Annual Bay County Christmas Tree Lighting took place Thursday evening at 5 p.m. The tree lighting is a way for the county to officially kick off the holiday season festivities. The Bay High School choir entertained everyone with several classic holiday tunes. The most...
luxury-houses.net
A Feast for the Senses and Astonishing Panoramic Waterfront Views await you at this Luxurious Bayfront Home $4.49 in Panama City Beach
4600 Bay Point Road Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 4600 Bay Point Road, Panama City Beach, Florida, is an exceptionally luxurious home with a Tropical Poolside Oasis with smart furnishings, soaring vaulted wood beam ceilings, a curving staircase, and an expansive living room featuring a well-appointed fireplace and triple French doors that lead to the elevated deck. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6.000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4600 Bay Point Road, please contact Zack Seltzer (Phone: 850-832-4333) & Cindy L Seltzer (Phone: 850-235-0578) at Seltzer Real Estate, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement prepares for a busy Saturday
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown is known for taking visitors back to the 1800s. They have several cabins from earlier years on the property. For the holiday season, they’re decorated with Christmas decor both inside and out. Settlement officials are welcoming the community for breakfast with Santa and a tour […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Dec. 1
River: Catfish, a few shellcracker. Bay: Good redfish and black snapper bites. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277. Store hours:. Mon....
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
An Update from the Walton County Tourism Department
It’s been an incredible, but busy, season here in Walton County. We’ve seen visitation to our community remain strong. Countless families have spent time on our sugar-white sand beaches, in our restaurants and retail shops, making memories they will cherish for a lifetime. It’s been incredible to see...
WJHG-TV
Tree of Life Celebrates Organ Donors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holidays are hard for anyone who has lost a loved one, which is why local organizations make it a point to honor and celebrate them every year. Families gathered at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay to kick off the season of giving by celebrating those who gave the gift of life. Loved ones of organ donors spent the evening sharing stories, enjoying food, and decorating ornaments. The ornaments were then placed on a symbolic ‘tree of life’ in their honor.
‘Christmas in Callaway’ returns
CALLAWAY, Fla.(WMBB)–The ‘Christmas in Callaway’ annual event returned Friday and several families from all over the area came to enjoy the festivities. People filled the Callaway Art and Conference Center to watch the town tree light up the room for the first time this Christmas. Callaway Mayor Pamm Henderson said she hopes this event gets […]
