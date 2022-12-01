PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holidays are hard for anyone who has lost a loved one, which is why local organizations make it a point to honor and celebrate them every year. Families gathered at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay to kick off the season of giving by celebrating those who gave the gift of life. Loved ones of organ donors spent the evening sharing stories, enjoying food, and decorating ornaments. The ornaments were then placed on a symbolic ‘tree of life’ in their honor.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO