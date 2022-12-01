Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson On Gervonta Davis: "This Dude Knows He Can't Beat Me"
Normally, Gervonta Davis has refrained from getting into public spats. In his view, going back and forth with his opposition is inconsequential, rather, the hard-hitting Baltimore native enjoys doing his talking in the ring. Nevertheless, during a recent curse-filled diatribe, Davis had plenty to say about his fellow contemporaries. In...
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Tyson Fury dominates Derek Chisora to retain belt
Tyson Fury delivers a one-sided beating of Derek Chisora to keep his WBC and lineal heavyweight championship. Fury turned his aim to unified champ Oleksandr Usyk, who sat ringside.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Watch Tyson Fury smash Derek Chisora, score late finish in trilogy fight | Video
Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) retained his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated boxing record earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” outclassed veteran fighter Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) for the third time in his career.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyson Fury net worth: Gypsy King's salary and PPV earnings ahead of Derek Chisora boxing rematch
Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in April 2022 was another extravagantly lucrative night in the career of the British WBC champion. The fighter known as 'The Gypsy King' has used his fists to embark on a meteoric rise that has...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Says He Received Half of His Purse Already Ahead of Avanesyan Fight
Terence Crawford feels good about his new and mysterious financial backer, given how he has already secured half his purse without even stepping inside the ring. The WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, will defend his strap in front of his hometown fans on Dec. 10 against England-based Russian contender David Avanesyan. The fight will be available for viewing on a pay-per-view platform called BLK Prime, a newcomer to boxing. The company reportedly enticed Crawford with a $10 million purse for one fight.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Yardbarker
Paddy Pimblett believes fight against Conor McGregor “would be the biggest pay-per-view” in UFC history
Paddy Pimblett has claimed a fight against Conor McGregor would break all the UFC pay-per-view records. Since arriving in the UFC from Cage Warriors in 2021, Pimblett has made waves in the world of MMA. He has gone 3-0 in the organisation and is now fighting in the co-main event spot of a UFC pay-per-view card.
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
worldboxingnews.net
Fund to stop near 50-year-old Mike Tyson conqueror fighting fails
Mike Tyson’s conqueror Danny Williams continues to fight on at 49 despite no real reason for the ex-heavyweight title challenger to do so. After another defeat earlier this month, the 32nd loss of the Briton’s career, plenty of questions are being raised about how Williams is being sanctioned.
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider callout from Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider the callout from Michael Chandler. It is true that Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) has called out Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) for a fight, but ‘Gamebred’ seemingly has no interest in such a matchup. Masvidal has lost 3 in a row, twice...
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Conor McGregor doing nothing wrong except exploiting a ‘loophole’ in USADA’s drug testing policy
Conor McGregor has stirred a lot of controversy lately after it was revealed that he had removed himself from the UFC’s anti-doping program while recovering from a broken leg suffered in his most recent fight. While the former two-division champion has to undergo six months of drug testing before...
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
'It should have been him here tonight': Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua let Derek Chisora 'take a hiding' and his next fight is against either Oleksandr Usyk or Joe Joyce with AJ out in the cold
Tyson Fury has continued his war of words with Anthony Joshua following his brutal victory over Derek Chisora - claiming he allowed Del Boy to take a beating when he should have fought in his place. The Gypsy King dispatched his opponent inside 10 rounds with a dominant display -...
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage
Heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th round Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) battered his grossly overmatched opponent from beginning to end, patiently picking Chisora apart from a distance and taking few punches himself. The champ wasn’t able to put Chisora...
Boxing Scene
Daniel Dubois: Lerena Looking For a Rep - I've Got To Destroy Him!
Daniel Dubois, at 25, remains the junior member of the heavyweight pack, but the Londoner is not one for hanging around. Dubois makes the first defense of his WBA “regular” heavyweight title against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena in the chief support to Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title defense against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”
Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
Comments / 0