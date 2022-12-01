ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar

Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson On Gervonta Davis: "This Dude Knows He Can't Beat Me"

Normally, Gervonta Davis has refrained from getting into public spats. In his view, going back and forth with his opposition is inconsequential, rather, the hard-hitting Baltimore native enjoys doing his talking in the ring. Nevertheless, during a recent curse-filled diatribe, Davis had plenty to say about his fellow contemporaries. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids

Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Boxing Scene

Crawford Says He Received Half of His Purse Already Ahead of Avanesyan Fight

Terence Crawford feels good about his new and mysterious financial backer, given how he has already secured half his purse without even stepping inside the ring. The WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, will defend his strap in front of his hometown fans on Dec. 10 against England-based Russian contender David Avanesyan. The fight will be available for viewing on a pay-per-view platform called BLK Prime, a newcomer to boxing. The company reportedly enticed Crawford with a $10 million purse for one fight.
NEBRASKA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Fund to stop near 50-year-old Mike Tyson conqueror fighting fails

Mike Tyson’s conqueror Danny Williams continues to fight on at 49 despite no real reason for the ex-heavyweight title challenger to do so. After another defeat earlier this month, the 32nd loss of the Briton’s career, plenty of questions are being raised about how Williams is being sanctioned.
bjpenndotcom

Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”

Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

'It should have been him here tonight': Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua let Derek Chisora 'take a hiding' and his next fight is against either Oleksandr Usyk or Joe Joyce with AJ out in the cold

Tyson Fury has continued his war of words with Anthony Joshua following his brutal victory over Derek Chisora - claiming he allowed Del Boy to take a beating when he should have fought in his place. The Gypsy King dispatched his opponent inside 10 rounds with a dominant display -...
Boxing Scene

Daniel Dubois: Lerena Looking For a Rep - I've Got To Destroy Him!

Daniel Dubois, at 25, remains the junior member of the heavyweight pack, but the Londoner is not one for hanging around. Dubois makes the first defense of his WBA “regular” heavyweight title against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena in the chief support to Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title defense against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
bjpenndotcom

Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”

Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy