Oregon Ducks lose points in last polls of regular season, move up 1 in final CFP rankings
The Oregon Ducks lost points in the last polls of the regular season, but moved up in one of them and moved up a spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 670 points in the AP poll and No. 14 with 661 points in the AFCA coaches poll. They were ranked No. 15 in both polls last week, with 701 points (AP) and 681 points (coaches poll). Oregon is No. 15 in the CFP, up from No. 16 last week.
Oregon sophomore tight end Terrell Tilmon has become the ninth player to enter the transfer portal. Tilmon's entry was announced on Sunday via social media. Tilmon was a three-star prospect out of the state of Texas who signed with the Ducks as part of the 2021 recruiting class. He played in all 14 games for Oregon as a true freshman in 2021 as a defensive end player, but during fall camp ahead of the 2022 season, he moved to tight end. Tilmon played in just one game for Oregon as an offensive player in 2021, a blowout win against Eastern Washington.
Earlier on Sunday, it was announced that Oregon would make its way south to take on UNC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, CA. The question remained if senior quarterback Bo Nix would be playing. "Bo's a competitor," said head coach Dan Lanning on Sunday. "He wants to get...
Oregon State (9-3, 6-3) will play Florida (6-6, 3-5) in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, the bowl announced Sunday afternoon. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it’s set to kick off at 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, December 17th. It will be televised live on ABC.
It wasn't the prettiest, but UCLA closed strong to beat Oregon behind a great rebounding performance and a stellar second-half showing from Amari Bailey...
UCLA wings Jaime Jaquez and Amari Bailey talked about the second half effort in the win over Oregon, the focus on getting defensive stops, and finally beating the Ducks.
Hear from Oregon senior forward Quincy Guerrier has he discusses the team's tough loss on the road to the UCLA Bruins. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers...
What we know as of Saturday afternoon about Oregon State and its bowl destination:. Utah’s 47-24 win over USC in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game muddies the picture a bit. All we know for certain is Utah is headed to the Rose Bowl.
The Husky big man from Cameroon hurt a knee in Corvallis.
The Oregon Ducks (4-4) will hit the road for its first Pac-12 road game of the season this afternoon when they head to historic Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Ducks will face No. 21 UCLA in an early-season matchup between two of the Pac-12's better programs. UCLA comes into...
The Oregon Ducks are losing an offensive lineman to transfer. Redshirt-freshman Bram Walden is entering the transfer portal, he announced Saturday. “I just want to thank the University of Oregon for making my experience for these last 2 years and I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity,” Walden wrote via Instagram. “I want to thank all of the coaches, players, my family, friends and faculty that have made my time here truly special. I want to thank the man above for always having a plan for me and allowing me to be where I am today.
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2, Pac-12 Conference) watched their conference championship chances go up in flames while blowing a 31-10 lead at Oregon State to lose 38-34.
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Sunday, December 4th at 4:30 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, the Washington Huskies got down to Oregon State early, suffered through a bad stretch of basketball in the middle of the first half, yet was still able to recover. Oregon State, despite losing their previous four games, outlasted Washington at the buzzer 66-65 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, getting Washington's Pac-12 schedule off to the worst-possible start.
SAN DIEGO — Oregon has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28, at Petco Park. The Ducks will take on North Carolina (9-4, 6-2 ACC) at 5 p.m. PT (FOX). The Ducks finished the regular season at 9-3 overall and 7-2...
Alexis Goughnour, who served as queen in 2022, will once again serve in the role for 2023 fair and rodeoThe 2023 Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo court has been selected — with a twist. Alexis Goughnour will once again reign over the events of the 2023 fair and rodeo, reprising her role from 2022. And, she will do so alone as no court was selected during this year's nomination process. Goughnour, 22, is the daughter of Matt and Cori Goughnour of St. Paul. Horses have always played a role in her life, with some of her earliest memories consisting...
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
There’s a lot to love about Eugene, Oregon. Beyond being home to the University of Oregon, it’s a nature lover’s dream. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon and on the intersection of the McKenzie and Willamette rivers, there’s an abundance of outdoor activities to do here, from miles of biking, hiking, and running trails to kayaking and other watersports.
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
