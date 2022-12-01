ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks lose points in last polls of regular season, move up 1 in final CFP rankings

The Oregon Ducks lost points in the last polls of the regular season, but moved up in one of them and moved up a spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 670 points in the AP poll and No. 14 with 661 points in the AFCA coaches poll. They were ranked No. 15 in both polls last week, with 701 points (AP) and 681 points (coaches poll). Oregon is No. 15 in the CFP, up from No. 16 last week.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Terrell Tilmon becomes latest Duck to enter transfer portal

Oregon sophomore tight end Terrell Tilmon has become the ninth player to enter the transfer portal. Tilmon's entry was announced on Sunday via social media. Tilmon was a three-star prospect out of the state of Texas who signed with the Ducks as part of the 2021 recruiting class. He played in all 14 games for Oregon as a true freshman in 2021 as a defensive end player, but during fall camp ahead of the 2022 season, he moved to tight end. Tilmon played in just one game for Oregon as an offensive player in 2021, a blowout win against Eastern Washington.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Quincy Guerrier recaps tough loss at No. 21 UCLA

Hear from Oregon senior forward Quincy Guerrier has he discusses the team's tough loss on the road to the UCLA Bruins. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon at No. 21 UCLA

The Oregon Ducks (4-4) will hit the road for its first Pac-12 road game of the season this afternoon when they head to historic Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Ducks will face No. 21 UCLA in an early-season matchup between two of the Pac-12's better programs. UCLA comes into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks reserve offensive lineman Bram Walden entering transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are losing an offensive lineman to transfer. Redshirt-freshman Bram Walden is entering the transfer portal, he announced Saturday. “I just want to thank the University of Oregon for making my experience for these last 2 years and I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity,” Walden wrote via Instagram. “I want to thank all of the coaches, players, my family, friends and faculty that have made my time here truly special. I want to thank the man above for always having a plan for me and allowing me to be where I am today.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Huskies have to go small after injuries affect Meah and Kepnang, lose a heartbreaker to Oregon State 66-65

Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, the Washington Huskies got down to Oregon State early, suffered through a bad stretch of basketball in the middle of the first half, yet was still able to recover. Oregon State, despite losing their previous four games, outlasted Washington at the buzzer 66-65 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum, getting Washington's Pac-12 schedule off to the worst-possible start.
CORVALLIS, OR
GoDucks.com

Oregon To Play In Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO — Oregon has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 28, at Petco Park. The Ducks will take on North Carolina (9-4, 6-2 ACC) at 5 p.m. PT (FOX). The Ducks finished the regular season at 9-3 overall and 7-2...
EUGENE, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Rodeo queen may look familiar

Alexis Goughnour, who served as queen in 2022, will once again serve in the role for 2023 fair and rodeoThe 2023 Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo court has been selected — with a twist. Alexis Goughnour will once again reign over the events of the 2023 fair and rodeo, reprising her role from 2022. And, she will do so alone as no court was selected during this year's nomination process. Goughnour, 22, is the daughter of Matt and Cori Goughnour of St. Paul. Horses have always played a role in her life, with some of her earliest memories consisting...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OREGON STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Eugene, Oregon

There’s a lot to love about Eugene, Oregon. Beyond being home to the University of Oregon, it’s a nature lover’s dream. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon and on the intersection of the McKenzie and Willamette rivers, there’s an abundance of outdoor activities to do here, from miles of biking, hiking, and running trails to kayaking and other watersports.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes

On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions

Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

63K+
Followers
403K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy