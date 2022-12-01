Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: The Patio in Coldwater announces closing after six years in business
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for nearly six years, The Patio has announced they will be closing. The current closing date is December 18. The owners said on their Facebook page that the past couple of years have been an uphill battle for the shop at 577 East Chicago in Coldwater.
Henry Ford Jackson Hospital names new president
JACKSON, MI – Emily Moorhead has been named president of Henry Ford Jackson Hospital after serving in the interim role for most of 2022. Moorhead, who then was chief operating officer, took on the interim role of president of the Jackson hospital in February after the resignation of Paula Autry.
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Miracle at Elkhart General Hospital
For the second installment of this year's 57 Minute Miracle, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick heads to downtown Elkhart. How does this series work? Maci asks someone (at random) if they know of anyone else who could use a holiday miracle. If the first person (the miracle maker) can get us to the second person in 57 minutes or less, they will receive the miracle: $570. The catch? The miracle maker can't tell the other person what is happening; it has to stay a surprise.
whtc.com
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
wtvbam.com
Biz Aid of Coldwater offering free post-Christmas recycling event
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Biz Aid Recycling at 90 Darling Drive in Coldwater will be holding a post-holiday community recycling event between December 28 and 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. There will be no charge to drop off recycling during those four days. The State...
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Carol Sue Barnes
Carol Sue Barnes, 76, of Coldwater passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at the Bronson Church of Christ, located at 718 E. Chicago St., Bronson, MI 49028 at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022. Interment will take place at Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, OH.
22 WSBT
Popular Holiday Train passes through the area
A special train traveled through Michiana while most of you were sleeping. The holiday train passed Mishawaka just after 4:30 on Friday morning. The Canadian Pacific train has become popular because of all the lights and decorations. It also passed through Elkhart and Goshen overnight. Many people gathered in all...
One dead after 3-vehicle crash involving semi in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and four others injured Friday, Dec. 2 in crash involving two cars and a semi-truck. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 5:26 p.m. on M-60 at Anderson Road. An investigation found Sarah Proctor, 41 from Mishawaka,...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Winter Fest scheduled for January 28, all activities at Heritage Park and Browne Rec Center
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There will be a big difference when the City of Coldwater’s Recreation Department host Winter Fest once again on January 28, 2023. The event has been moved from downtown Coldwater. All of the activities will take place at Heritage Park and at the Robert W. Browne Recreation Center between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m..
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
Former Kalamazoo police captain appointed interim chief in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A former Kalamazoo police captain who also ran unsuccessfully for Kalamazoo County sheriff has been appointed as the interim chief in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek announced Thursday that Police Chief Jim Blocker is retiring and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief.
Indiana woman dead in multiple car crash in Cass County
A 41-year-old woman from Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
13abc.com
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Noah Johnson’s mother wants answers. “His car was at Harrison Lake. They said they found his coat and his wallet at Harrison Lake,” said Michelle Johnson from her home in Edgerton. Noah, her third of seven children, disappeared from the home he shares with his wife in Bryan. That was one week before Thanksgiving.
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
wtvbam.com
Plenty of holiday activities in Coldwater this Saturday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of activities this Saturday in Coldwater. It all starts with a Barry Ugly Sweater 5K walk/run at 9:00 a.m.. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.. Funds from the event will benefit Christine Barry and her family as she battles cancer.
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
