Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Patrick Praises Drake Maverick As 'Mastermind' Behind WWE Main Event
WWE Main Event has been used as a developmental show in recent months with NXT talent taking on Raw talent before WWE Raw goes live on Monday nights. Fans have seen the likes of Joe Gacy, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, and more compete against Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, and Dana Brooke on the show.
Updated List Of 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Participants
It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in this post. Kofi Kingston announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match (12/2/22) Announced List of...
AEW Files A Trademark On 'Hat Trick'
AEW has filed a new trademark. On November 30, AEW filed to trademark "Hat Trick" for entertainment services. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
Randy Orton Underwent Back Fusion Surgery, Forced WWE Absence
Randy Orton probably isn't headed back any time soon. Randy Orton has been out of action since late May when he and RKBro teammate Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to the Usos. Shortly after, Fightful Select reported that Orton had a "significant" injury and that he was expected out through the end of the year. We've learned even more on that.
Mikey Rukus Says Adam Cole's Theme Has Been Made Into Sheet Music For School Concerts
Mikey Rukus is behind the majority of the music fans hear on AEW television both as a producer and singing on tracks. Some of the most popular tracks in AEW are Adam Cole's theme, FTR's theme, and Keith Lee's theme. Along with creating themes, Rukus enhances the music through storytelling and albums like Who We Are and the Symphony Series.
Scorpio Sky Cleared For Return, Details On AEW Absence
With several wrestlers in AEW out of action, and others headed back, fans have asked for updates from some absent stars. Scorpio Sky has been out of action for nearly five months since losing the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow in their street fight on July 6's Dynamite. Scorpio had been dealing with a leg injury in the months that led to his departure, which put him on the shelf.
Brian Gewirtz Recalls 'Discussions' Of Vince McMahon Having A Midlife Crisis, Low Ki Being Undertaker's Son
Discussions happen all the time in WWE. On Friday it was reported that The Rock appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble "has been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky idea." Brian Gewirtz, who works with The Rock at Seven Bucks Productions and was the lead writer in WWE for over a decade in the early 2000s, commented on "discussions" about ideas he had during his time in the company.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Sinks Back Below 100,000 Viewers On 12/1/22
The numbers are in for the December 1 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 1 drew 74,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 109,000 viewers that the show recorded on November 17. Viewership for the November 24 episode of IMPACT has yet to be reported.
Viewership Numbers For Jim Crockett Promotions Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the ninth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode nine of Tales From The Territories drew 98,000 viewers. The episode focused on Jim Crockett Promotions and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode seven, which drew 77,000 viewers. Episode eight focused on Dallas' World Class Championship Wrestling.
Report: The Rock Appearing In Royal Rumble 'Has Been Talked About'
An update on The Rock potentially returning to WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE has discussed The Rock appearing in the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant at number 30 and winning. The talks are being reported "as a pie-in-the-sky" idea. Meltzer states in the report, “Originally, the...
WWE Talent Say Culture Has Improved Since Vince McMahon's Retirement
If you thought the WWE product was better since Vince McMahon stepped down, there seems to be a lot more that has improved. With WWE delivering strong quarterly numbers, everything seems safe for the company in a post-Vince McMahon world. However, the backstage morale has improved significantly. Speaking with members of the locker room over the last several months, the culture has been changed based on those that were willing to speak on it.
Court Bauer: WWE Once Spent $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment
Court Bauer looks back on the time WWE spent $30,000 dollars on worms for a Boogeyman segment. In recent years, Bauer as built up Major League Wrestling into what it is today, as he is the company's CEO. But years ago, Bauer worked as a writer for WWE, where Vince McMahon was his boss. Of course, this experience left him with plenty of memorable stories.
Jade Cargill Says 'Hey' To RJ City, Edge Praises Wrestlers' Returns, Thunder Rosa Vlog | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 4, 2022:. - Jade Cargill is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - Cody Rhodes reflected on his flaming table spot from his street fight with Andrade in AEW. Cody says he took proud in being AEW quarterback.
Tom Rinaldi Discusses Possibility Of Working With WWE, Relationship With Nick Khan
Tom Rinaldi is known as one of the best reporters in the sports field with a history that also covers non-sporting events such as 9/11. In sports, Rinaldi has covered everything from the World Cup to the World Series to the Super Bowl, and famously conducted the first interview with Tiger Woods after his extra-marital affairs were made public in November 2009.
WWE Raw, Smackdown And Survivor Series WarGames Producers And Backstage Notes
- Alpha Academy vs. Elias & Matt Riddle: Shawn Daivari. - The OC's interview and brawl with Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - WarGames Advantage: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. Backstage Notes/Stats:. - Alba Fyre and Grayson Waller of NXT were both at the show getting looks on Main Event.
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, NY (12/3): Austin Theory, The Usos, GUNTHER, More
WWE held a live event on December 3 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, New York (12/3) Matt Riddle & Elias def. Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma def. Xia...
Santino Marella Gives Update On Arianna Grace's Health, Her Name Change In NXT
Santino Marella gives a health update on Arianna Grace and talks about her receiving a new name in NXT. Arianna Grace, who is the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella, made an impactful debut with the NXT brand earlier this year. Grace mainly competed on NXT Level Up at first, but she started to appear on the brand's flagship show more frequently in recent months.
Roman Reigns Heated After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Despite winning WWE's first main roster WarGames match, Roman Reigns wasn't too pleased upon returning backstage after the match. Fightful Select has learned that Roman Reigns was visibly upset after the Survivor Series main event, specifically about a spot within the match. It was rumored among those that we spoke with that Reigns took exception to what he perceived as an unplanned spot between he and Kevin Owens. As he walked backstage, he mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned. The exclamation was said to have been "expletive filled" and it was clear to everyone that Reigns wasn't happy.
Dave Bautista Stars In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Trailer, Ripley & Sheamus Work Out | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 2, 2022. - The first trailer has been released for Marvel's upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 movie, which features former WWE star Dave Bautista. The trailer can be seen linked above. - Rhea Ripley flexes on Sheamus with her "Nightmare"...
World Cup Winner!| Smackdown/AEW Rampage Post Show 12/2/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0