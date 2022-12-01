Read full article on original website
How to make an elegant coffee filter Christmas tree
This is so pretty! Sometimes the simplest things can be transformed into such elegant things. If you like to decorate in white for the holiday season pop on over to the blog The Inspiration Board for the step by step tutorial on how to make a coffee filter Christmas tree. If white isn’t your thing, try coloring the coffee filters and making these to match your theme.
Christmas in the Pines Throw Quilt Pattern
Creating this festive masterpiece with extra time on your hands is a cinch! With the AccQuilt Dies. GO! North Carolina Circles-2, GO! Feathers Dies, and the GO! North Carolina Star-12 die, you can make this beauty. Designed for AccuQuilt by Laura Strickland of Orange Blossom Quilt. Christmas is just around...
Plastic Canvas – Hersheys Kiss Cover For The Christmas Tree
This plastic canvas kiss holder template is so simple to make that even youngsters can do it! When I was a youngster, I learned how to make these free plastic canvas kiss designs, and I chose to teach my kids how to make these Hershey Kiss. holding decorations. You may...
Tatting Pattern 3D Christmas Star Ornament Tutorial
Looking for an easy way to make a unique Christmas ornament? Look no further than the Christmas star tatting pattern!. This tatting pattern is perfect for all levels of experience. Whether you’re an expert tatter or just starting out, this tutorial will teach you how to tat a 3D Christmas star ornament. With just a few supplies and some time, you can have your very own handmade ornament in no time. This is the perfect project for beginners who want to learn how to tat.
Christmas Carolers Card with Realistic Snow
I love the outfits these funny ladies are wearing to go Christmas Caroling! Nina-Marie water colored the stamp from Art Impressions for the focal point of her card. But also check out that amazing snow, it looks so real! She used a stencil and Snow Tex paste for the falling snow and drift, also adding some to the background trees.
FREE Jointed Santa Mouse SVG Cut File
This adorable little mouse has joints put together with small brads so his arms and legs are moveable, so cute! This SVG Cut file is FREE to download from Dreaming Tree to cut with your electronic die cutting machine and add to your Christmas scrapbook layouts, greeting cards and paper crafting projects this Holiday season.
Mixed Media Christmas Tree Wall Hanging
This wonderful mixed media Christmas Tree Project from Paula is on a wooden tray to be hung on the wall during the Holidays but you could also use this same idea to create cards as well. For the base she stamped a vintage floral stamp in red and then stacked strips of paper ephemera from a Tim Holtz collection to create the shape of the tree. She also added fun little touches like tinsel, buttons, chipboard shapes and more.
12 Days of Christmas Scrapbook Folios Box
Wow! This amazing project from Cal is simply stunning! She used products from Graphic 45 to create a box covered in pretty pattern papers with metal feet, the box lid has an acetate window that lights up to showcase the beautiful floral bouquet and sentiment. Inside the box are 12 folios that have decorated covers with flap and pockets inside each one, they also have gold chains with charms on the spines. She’s sharing a process video and loads of photos of her project on the Graphic 45 blog.
Holiday Quilts Puzzle- Great Gift Idea For Quilters
In all honesty, I am not waiting for Santa to gift this to me, I have already ordered mine for myself. I will simply gasp with surprise when I unwrap it. I will pop back and let you know how Christmas morning goes, but that is assuming I wait that long. I am without a puzzle at the moment, so I am itching to get back into doing one to pass the nights when I am too tired to quilt but still want to have a quilting buzz. You can purchase these puzzles here.
Patchwork Zipper Pouch Sewing Tutorial
Sew your fabric scraps into an adorable quilted patchwork zipper pouch! Amy Latta Creations has a tutorial showing how to make this cute project. The patchwork is sized perfectly to use precut squares from a mini charm pack, or you can cut your own squares from your scrap stash. [photo...
Look & Listen: holiday podcasts
Now that the holidays are officially upon us, we wanted to share some of the top podcasts that will help you get into the spirit of the season. 🎶 Hark! is a year-round holiday music podcast that ranks every holiday song. 🎄Film critic Collin Souter and renowned sheep expert Kerry Finegan delve into every type of Christmas […] The post Look & Listen: holiday podcasts appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Free Cat Nap Nest Crochet Pattern
We don’t have a cat, but as a serial cat napper myself, I feel like I need one of these Crochet Cat beds big enough for myself. I mean who doesn’t want to snuggle up in a nest for a nap? Have you seen those therapy pods. that...
Cross-Stitch Ornaments Video Tutorial
Lori’s holiday sampler is crammed with everyone’s favorite Christmas symbols – gingerbread men, candy canes, gingerbread houses, stockings, ornaments, and Santa Claus. Cross stitches provide inspiration from Lori’s Vintage Christmas Book. The pattern features full-color instructions, diagrams, and list of supplies, including DMC and Aurifloss colours....
15 Melt and Pour Goat’s Milk Soap
Goat milk soap base is rich in Vitamin E, which makes it the perfect natural ingredient for soft and flawless skin. Goats’ milk soap is excellent for dry skin due to the quality of the fat in the milk. So what is melt and pour soap? melt and pour...
