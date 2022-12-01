Read full article on original website
Bronx high school seniors march to celebrate completion of college applications
Thousands of high school seniors across the country are celebrating the steps they took to apply to college, and Bronx students joined in on the annual tradition’s 12th year.
Special education programs in NYC schools to be re-imagined, new internship program launched
New York City School Chancellor David Banks announced a system-wide effort to re-imagine school special education programs to better serve students.
norwoodnews.org
Manhattan College School of Science Gifted $15 Million by Michael & Aimee Kakos
Manhattan College welcomed back alum, Michael Kakos, along with his wife, Aimee Kakos, on the occasion of their $15 million donation to the college to improve its School of Science, now renamed The Kakos School of Science, in the couple’s honor. The two said they were incredibly proud to support the college, a private, Catholic, liberal arts university, located at 4513 Manhattan College Parkway in the Fieldston section of The Bronx.
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NYC DOE leader, parent on $200M special education investment
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is devoting an additional $200 million to programs for the nearly 200,000 city public school students who receive some form of special education, Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday. Christina Foti, the DOE’s chief of special education, and advocate Laura Espinoza of the group Vision Futuro joined PIX11 Morning […]
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
marketplace.org
What it means to be a new teacher in 2022: “I’m a student teaching students”
It’s 7 a.m., and 23-year-old Maria D’Angelo is in her car in New York City, waiting for street parking to open up outside the school where she’s a student teacher. “Granted, there is a parking lot there that I could pay for,” said D’Angelo. “But it makes me wake up early to look for parking every single day.”
NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
pix11.com
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
laborpress.org
Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals
New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
therealdeal.com
New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work
Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
norwoodnews.org
After Bronx Medical History is Made, HIV-Positive Heart Transplant Recipient Meets Donor Family
It was an extra special Thanksgiving this year for one mother and her family. Seven months after history was made in The Bronx, an emotional meeting took place on Tuesday, Nov. 22, between the world’s first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant recipient and her donor’s family. Westchester mom, Miriam Nieves, 62, who is HIV-positive, met the mom and sisters of deceased donor, 30-year-old certified nursing assistant, Brittany Newton, who was also HIV-positive.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Affordable housing is hard to come by nowadays, but thanks to a new apartment building in Brooklyn, dozens of tenants are getting new homes, including people who are aging out of foster care and people living with developmental disabilities. Brooklyn resident Anthony McQueen, 58, always wanted to have his own apartment. […]
NYC children's agency buries report that details racial bias in its ranks
A 2020 draft report found New York City child welfare workers were concerned about unequal treatment between Black and brown families and white families, but the findings did not come to light until now. ACS workers themselves point to a racial double standard in how the agency treats Black and brown families versus white families. [ more › ]
As NYC hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients, Sen. Schumer calls for federal aid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City hospitals are getting overwhelmed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children — and the unprecedented surge could become even worse, according to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York). RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can...
NYC Dept. of Homeless Services fails to connect homeless people to proper resources, officials say
The state comptroller says NYC's Department of Homeless Services is not doing nearly enough to provide the city's homeless people with the resources they need.
NY1
Queens Chamber of Commerce president discusses Willets Point businesses
Thomas Grech, the president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, joined “In Focus” to discuss how Willets Points businesses will be impacted by the new professional soccer stadium coming to the neighborhood. The reconstruction plans would create 16,000 jobs, with priority and training for local residents,...
The Jewish Press
MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes
New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
