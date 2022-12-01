ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Ben Affleck says Netflix's 'assembly line' approach to making quality films is 'an impossible job'

Ben Affleck is sounding off on how movies are being made in today's age of Netflix and other streaming platforms, which offer an ever-expanding glut of content. The actor, producer and director, who is starting a new film studio of his own with friend and colleague Matt Damon alongside RedBird Capital Partners, shared his take on Netflix's approach to moviemaking, which he likened to an "assembly line."
Albany Herald

Upside-Down Pineapple Meaning: Its Hidden Message Revealed

If you see an upside-down pineapple symbol on someone's phone case, tote bag or car, you may think it's just a cute trend. But in actuality, it holds a deeper meaning—one that many TikTok users are posting about lately! It leaves many wondering, "What is an upside-down pineapple's meaning?"
Albany Herald

George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media

George Clooney has a surefire way for staying out of trouble as a public figure in the age of social media: stay off of it. In a profile for the Washington Post published on Friday, the Oscar-winning actor said he manages to avoid too much exposure to today's 24/7 media cycle by not engaging on those platforms, which he acknowledges would be problematic "if I have three drinks at night."

Comments / 0

Community Policy