Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Slow Horses’ Star Gary Oldman Previews Season 2’s Cat-and-Mouse Case
Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first. He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as...
Elon Musk speaks out on 'Twitter Files' release detailing platform's inner workings
Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke out on Saturday evening about the so-called "Twitter Files," a long tweet thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter's content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
Netflix Keeps Making a Huge Mistake (Disney Doesn't)
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report thinks it has a pricing problem. The streaming giant has seen subscriber growth stall and its plan to fix that involves launching cheaper, ad-supported tiers.
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer Brings Scott, Allison & Monsters Back to Beacon Hills (VIDEO)
In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a now-adult werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is battling what may be his biggest foe yet. But he’ll have the help of old friends — and he’ll need it, with what’s coming — as fans can see in a new trailer for the Paramount+ movie, which continues the plot of MTV’s 2011 series Teen Wolf. Watch the video above.
Get Ready for Midseason TV With Our 2023 Schedule, Including the ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW Lineups
ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW have unveiled their midseason plans for new and returning series, so check the listings and mark your calendars so you don’t miss any of your favorites, or the highly anticipated new shows yet to come. Note: All Times are ET. New Shows...
Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue (VIDEO)
A Saturday Night Live opening monologue is a time for the host to crack a few jokes, announce that episode’s musical guest, maybe plug an upcoming movie or TV show, and, in the case of Keke Palmer, reveal a baby bump!. The Nope actress announced that she’s pregnant as...
Ben Affleck says Netflix's 'assembly line' approach to making quality films is 'an impossible job'
Ben Affleck is sounding off on how movies are being made in today's age of Netflix and other streaming platforms, which offer an ever-expanding glut of content. The actor, producer and director, who is starting a new film studio of his own with friend and colleague Matt Damon alongside RedBird Capital Partners, shared his take on Netflix's approach to moviemaking, which he likened to an "assembly line."
This tattoo removal studio will laser off your Kanye West tattoo for free
A London tattoo studio removal studio is offering free removal of Kanye West tattoos as the artist continues to openly promote antisemitism and praise Adolf Hitler. NAAMA, a London-based tattoo removal studio, announced it would be offering the free removal in an Instagram post on November 15. In October, West went on an antisemitic tirade on social media and donned a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, which triggered businesses like Adidas and Balenciaga to end their partnerships with the rapper and designer. The comments followed West's yearslong public lurch toward the far right, including praise for Donald Trump, a longtime obsession with Hitler, and calling slavery a "choice" in interviews.
