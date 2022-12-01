Read full article on original website
Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, tells Fox News that he has an 'inkling' about 'some behavior difference' among victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho murders.
University of Idaho murder victim's dad sends message to killer: 'I want him to be scared'
Steve Goncalves, the father of slain University of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves, said Thursday that he wants his daughter's killer to be "scared."
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Idaho Murders Update: Roommates Break Silence, Victim's Mom Shares Theory
Police have not yet named a suspect or made any arrests after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental house last month.
Idaho stabbing victim's sister says she called man seven times night of attack
One of the victims from last week's brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students called an unknown man seven times just before she was killed, her sister revealed.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
‘Killer Nurse’ Charles Cullen ‘had a darkness to him,’ recalls colleague who helped put murderer behind bars
Amy Loughren inspired the role played by Jessica Chastain in Netflix's scripted drama "The Good Nurse," which starred Eddie Redmaybe as Charles Cullen, the "angel of death."
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Floor plans reveal layout of house where killer knifed University of Idaho students to death: report
The killer of four University of Idaho students likely stalked through multiple rooms across two floors in their house and could have slipped in through a sliding door in the knife rampage, records indicate. Floor plans of the house where the slain students lived show two bedrooms on the third floor and two on the second with a sliding door on the second level that is accessible to the outside. Police said the stabbings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, took place in the early hours of Nov. 13 while roommates Bethany Funke and...
U Of Idaho Murder Victim Tried To Fight Off Attacker, 'She's A Tough Kid'
One of the four students killed in an incident near the University of Idaho campus attempted attempted to fight off her attacker.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Coroner offers new details about fatal slaying of 4 U of Idaho students after preliminary autopsies
The local coroner is offering more details about the brutal slaying of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, early Nov. 13. The autopsies for Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were completed Nov. 16, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said. In an interview...
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
University of Idaho victim's father says Xana Kernodle had 'bruises,' put up a fight against killer
University of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle's father said the 20-year-old had 'bruises' and was 'torn by the knife' while putting up an apparent fight with her attacker.
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
Evidence on Bodies of Murdered Idaho Students Could Provide Breakthrough
"The chances that maybe the victims scratched the perpetrator is pretty high," Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York police sergeant, told Newsweek.
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
