The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
New York Post

Floor plans reveal layout of house where killer knifed University of Idaho students to death: report

The killer of four University of Idaho students likely stalked through multiple rooms across two floors in their house and could have slipped in through a sliding door in the knife rampage, records indicate. Floor plans of the house where the slain students lived show two bedrooms on the third floor and two on the second with a sliding door on the second level that is accessible to the outside. Police said the stabbings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, took place in the early hours of Nov. 13 while roommates Bethany Funke and...
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
