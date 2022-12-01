WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO