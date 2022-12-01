Read full article on original website
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive ExperienceDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
WCVB
The 27-year-old man accused of killing a couple in their 70s in Marshfield last month was arrested in Florida on Friday, according to authorities. Corrections records from Miami-Dade County show Christopher Keeley, the Weymouth man accused in the alleged double homicide of Carl and Vicki Mattson in their home, was booked by law enforcement shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and is being jailed in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.
whdh.com
Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida
(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
LOWELL - Two people will be charged with kidnapping a 37-year-old Lowell man and holding him in their home.On Friday, police performed a well-being check at a Coburn Street residence and found the body of the man. Police found evidence that the man had been restrained in the home, belonging to Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38.Burke and Perry have been charged with kidnapping.Police said the man's death is suspicious. The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and the victim's identity.
fallriverreporter.com
Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison
BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
North Carolina man seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash, police say
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — A 45-year–old man from North Carolina was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Elm Street early Saturday morning, police said. At 12:53 a.m., police responded to the area of the north end of Elm Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash. A...
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
NECN
3 Teens Arrested After Stealing Dump Truck, Leading Police on Chase
Three teens are facing charges after they allegedly stole a dump truck and led police on a multiple-town chase Thursday morning. Acton police said that one of their officers saw a Ford F350 dump truck with an expired inspection sticker while observing traffic on Great Road around 10:17 a.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The dump truck stopped just over the Concord town line in the area of Shaw Farm Road, but as the officer walked toward the vehicle, the dump truck began moving and fled in the direction of the Concord Rotary, passing several other vehicles and repeatedly crossing the double yellow line.
Christopher Keeley lived with Mattson couple in Marshfield double homicide, report says
The 27-year-old suspect in the double homicide investigation of a couple in their 70s in Marshfield allegedly lived with the victims, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. Authorities continue to search on Thursday for Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, who is the suspect in the alleged double homicide of...
whdh.com
Fire truck goes up in flames in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dudley firefighters helped load up surviving packages after a mail truck went up in flames Saturday. Fire crews responding to the vehicle fire found the USPS mail truck actively involved. After extinguishing the flames, fire officials shared an image of the firefighters assisting with loading up...
33-year-old man falls onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston, dies
A 33-year-old man died after falling onto an on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston on Friday, according to authorities. The man exited a vehicle that was in traffic around 7:30 p.m. and crossed over a railing, apparently unaware that on the other side was a roughly 40-foot drop onto an on-ramp. He then fell from the elevated roadway onto the on-ramp, which was near Boston Logan International Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.
