radionwtn.com
McKenzie Rebels Bringing Home The Gold
Chattanooga, Tenn.–The McKenzie Rebels are bringing home the gold. McKenzie was in control from the beginning, finishing with a score of 34-14 over Clay County to win the 1A State Championship at the Blue Cross Bowl in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. It was a season to remember–a 15-0 season.
Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships
The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships have returned to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. Nine championship games will be held December 1-3, 2022. Below are the scores for the games in our middle Tennessee coverage area. As games are played, we will update this article with the final score. Division II Class AA CPA 0 vs […] The post Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships appeared first on Sumner County Source.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Gordonsville Sweeps Doubleheader Against Rival Smith County
Gordonsville High School earned a pair of wins over county rival Smith County on Friday night, beginning with the Tigerettes’ win over the Lady Owls. Gordonsville got off to a good start on both ends of the floor, as they locked down Smith County’s offense to the tune of eight first-quarter points. Add in 16 points of their own, and the Tigerettes held a 16-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Future Rebel OL Sanders Caps Career with State Title Over Fellow Pledge Reed
Future Ole Miss football teammates clashed with the Tennessee DII-AAA state championship on the line Thursday
3 Piedmont Triad schools win games in high school football playoffs, move on to state championships
(WGHP) — All three Piedmont Triad schools competing in the high school football playoffs on Friday night won their games. The Grimsley Whirlies narrowly defeated the Weddington Warriors. The final score was 28-27. The Whirlies are now headed to state championships. The Mount Airy Granite Bears took on Draughn High School. Mount Airy got on […]
WDEF
Tyner’s Scott Chandler Enjoying Life as a High School Coach
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Tyner coach Scott Chandler has the Rams in the 2A state title game tomorrow. Chandler is a long time coach, who has relished his opportunities in high school football. Scott Chandler knows winning is the name of the game for coaches, but impacting young lives is pretty cool as...
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"
Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
WDEF
Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
Former Arkansas Coach Miffed at Coaches Getting Rewarded for Losing
Kiffin used old playbook perfected for getting raises from former Razorback AD Frank Broyles to land latest boost in pay
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency
Brandon Archer was canoeing down the Buffalo River with friends over Labor Day weekend three years ago, when he jumped out for a swim and tragically drowned. Archer had become entangled in a trotline, an unmanned fishing line studded with hooks that stretched across the river. The MTSU football player died a day shy of […] The post Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
The Best Place To Live In Tennessee
Tennessee is no stranger to luring people to its dazzling lights, southern food, and epic music scene. But which city is the best in the state? Here's more.
WTVC
3 dead in Middle Valley "death investigation" says Hamilton County Sheriff
Hamilton County, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett says three people have died in this "death investigation." The sheriff's office has not yet released a cause of death for the three dead people. From our Newschannel 9 Skyview, you can see a big part of the structure...
thunderboltradio.com
Mayfield to Fulton I-69 Construction Project to Start
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced work will begin on the I-69 project from Mayfield to Fulton. Plans call for the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway to be brought up to interstate standards starting this month. The two-year, $33.9 million dollar project will include converting the Highway 339 Wingo Exit 14 to...
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
ucbjournal.com
Crawdaddy’s owner talks supply chain issues, fire recovery
Supply chain issues have forced some restaurants to change their menu entirely due to skyrocketing prices of goods. Cookeville – Over a year ago, Crawdaddy’s in Cookeville was gutted and rebuilt. From the ovens to the pipes, the entire restaurant had to be replaced following a fire in December 2020.
