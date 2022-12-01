Gordonsville High School earned a pair of wins over county rival Smith County on Friday night, beginning with the Tigerettes’ win over the Lady Owls. Gordonsville got off to a good start on both ends of the floor, as they locked down Smith County’s offense to the tune of eight first-quarter points. Add in 16 points of their own, and the Tigerettes held a 16-8 lead heading into the second quarter.

GORDONSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO