Clay County, TN

McKenzie Rebels Bringing Home The Gold

Chattanooga, Tenn.–The McKenzie Rebels are bringing home the gold. McKenzie was in control from the beginning, finishing with a score of 34-14 over Clay County to win the 1A State Championship at the Blue Cross Bowl in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. It was a season to remember–a 15-0 season.
MCKENZIE, TN
Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships

The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships have returned to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. Nine championship games will be held December 1-3, 2022. Below are the scores for the games in our middle Tennessee coverage area. As games are played, we will update this article with the final score. Division II Class AA CPA 0 vs […] The post Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships appeared first on Sumner County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Gordonsville Sweeps Doubleheader Against Rival Smith County

Gordonsville High School earned a pair of wins over county rival Smith County on Friday night, beginning with the Tigerettes’ win over the Lady Owls. Gordonsville got off to a good start on both ends of the floor, as they locked down Smith County’s offense to the tune of eight first-quarter points. Add in 16 points of their own, and the Tigerettes held a 16-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
Tyner’s Scott Chandler Enjoying Life as a High School Coach

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Tyner coach Scott Chandler has the Rams in the 2A state title game tomorrow. Chandler is a long time coach, who has relished his opportunities in high school football. Scott Chandler knows winning is the name of the game for coaches, but impacting young lives is pretty cool as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"

Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
CLEVELAND, TN
Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency

Brandon Archer was canoeing down the Buffalo River with friends over Labor Day weekend three years ago, when he jumped out for a swim and tragically drowned. Archer had become entangled in a trotline, an unmanned fishing line studded with hooks that stretched across the river. The MTSU football player died a day shy of […] The post Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mayfield to Fulton I-69 Construction Project to Start

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced work will begin on the I-69 project from Mayfield to Fulton. Plans call for the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway to be brought up to interstate standards starting this month. The two-year, $33.9 million dollar project will include converting the Highway 339 Wingo Exit 14 to...
MAYFIELD, KY
Crawdaddy’s owner talks supply chain issues, fire recovery

Supply chain issues have forced some restaurants to change their menu entirely due to skyrocketing prices of goods. Cookeville – Over a year ago, Crawdaddy’s in Cookeville was gutted and rebuilt. From the ovens to the pipes, the entire restaurant had to be replaced following a fire in December 2020.
COOKEVILLE, TN

