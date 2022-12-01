Read full article on original website
Related
Praying the rosary: Understanding the tradition that helps Catholics meditate on Jesus and Mother Mary
Here's how to understand the rosary, a Catholic prayer tradition practiced by millions of faithful worldwide — including the beads, the link to Mother Mary and the meaning behind the prayer aid.
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty' Family Mourns 'Tragic' Loss
Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson shared heartbreaking news with their fans on Instagram early last month. Dr. David Genecov, who helped their daughter Mia Robertson, died in a car accident. Genecov was a renowned pediatric surgeon who changed Mia's life by correcting her cleft lip and palate. "Dr....
msn.com
Jeopardy Fans Are Furious Over A Bible Clue
The popular game show Jeopardy! is courting controversy once more, after a Bible clue divided contestants in the final rounds of the program's Tournament of Champions. But it wasn't problematic because of its religious references, as the New Testament is often a topic on the trivia show. Instead, it was the answer that caused an uproar with viewers, as it is still a subject of debate, even among Biblical scholars.
Bible verse of the day: Old Testament scripture promises victory and 'hiding place' with God
Psalm 32:7 in the Bible promises both "songs of victory" and a "hiding place" if we trust in God. Pastor Jesse Bradley of Seattle, Washington, shares why we must have hope.
How medieval Catholic traditions of thanksgiving prayers and feasting shaped the Protestant celebration of Plymouth's pilgrims
President Abraham Lincoln instituted the celebration of Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1863 after the Union victory at the battle of Gettysburg, during the American Civil War. It was not a new idea – in 1789, President George Washington had proposed a yearly presidential proclamation of each annual Thanksgiving holiday, but President Thomas Jefferson refused to issue one after he was elected, as he considered it a religious event. Later presidents followed his example, and the holiday was effectively discontinued on the national level until Lincoln’s declaration. Today, Thanksgiving Day has come to be celebrated every year on the fourth...
'American Antisemitism Inspired Me to Share Our Heartbreaking Family Story'
Suzette Sheft shares her grandmother's story in this exclusive Newsweek essay.
Bible verse of the day: As Jesus did, the faithful are 'called to serve people with compassion'
In this Bible verse of the day for Dec. 4, 2022, Matthew 9:36-38 shares a message for the faithful to show compassion toward others, as Jesus showed people during his time on Earth as the Son of God.
Did They Prove Reincarnation is Real? The Strange Case of the Pollock Twins
Do you believe in reincarnation? What about rebirth? The recycling of souls into new bodies? If not — you just might change your mind after hearing about the story of the Pollock Twins and their family.
What Does a Modern Exorcism Look Like? We Asked a Catholic Priest.
Exorcism has always been a sensationalised trope in our horror film fodder: demonic voices, blood-stained eyes, levitation, possession. From Annabelle, to The Conjuring, to perhaps the most famous, The Exorcist, our obsession with the spirit world clasping onto our puny human lives borders that of unhealthy. But how close does a real-life exorcism actually come to the one in movies? Do they really exist?
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
The Hollow Kind: A Novel
This atmospheric tale about a doomed family is a spooky delight. As a person who has spent a lot of time engaging with the horror genre both on television and in books, I thought I’d become inured to the peculiar, creeping dread that comes with the territory (in our house, we watched “Shutter Island” with the lights on and platefuls of spaghetti for comfort). Yet Andy Davidson’s lush The Hollow Kind, by turns starkly beautiful and starkly terrifying, brought goose bumps to my skin more than once.
Harvard musical reimagines Jesus, Judas relationship as ‘gaysian love story’
Harvard University students have “reimagined” the story of Jesus Christ and one of his disciples as a “heretical gaysian (gay, Asian) love story,” in a new play premiering this week. “Iscariot is a queer, Asian American, heretical revisionist history about Judas Iscariot,” according to a description on the book author, Sofie Kim’s, website. “Jesus and Judas are high school seniors at a fancy high school in Hollywood. They are both kind of outsiders in the preppy club of the Disciples. They team up to win prom king and then shenanigans ensue. There’s a betrayal. There’s a crucifixion,” Kim told the student newspaper, The Harvard...
Comments / 0