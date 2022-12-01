ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Related
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Family Mourns 'Tragic' Loss

Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson shared heartbreaking news with their fans on Instagram early last month. Dr. David Genecov, who helped their daughter Mia Robertson, died in a car accident. Genecov was a renowned pediatric surgeon who changed Mia's life by correcting her cleft lip and palate. "Dr....
Jeopardy Fans Are Furious Over A Bible Clue

The popular game show Jeopardy! is courting controversy once more, after a Bible clue divided contestants in the final rounds of the program's Tournament of Champions. But it wasn't problematic because of its religious references, as the New Testament is often a topic on the trivia show. Instead, it was the answer that caused an uproar with viewers, as it is still a subject of debate, even among Biblical scholars.
How medieval Catholic traditions of thanksgiving prayers and feasting shaped the Protestant celebration of Plymouth's pilgrims

President Abraham Lincoln instituted the celebration of Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1863 after the Union victory at the battle of Gettysburg, during the American Civil War. It was not a new idea – in 1789, President George Washington had proposed a yearly presidential proclamation of each annual Thanksgiving holiday, but President Thomas Jefferson refused to issue one after he was elected, as he considered it a religious event. Later presidents followed his example, and the holiday was effectively discontinued on the national level until Lincoln’s declaration. Today, Thanksgiving Day has come to be celebrated every year on the fourth...
What Does a Modern Exorcism Look Like? We Asked a Catholic Priest.

Exorcism has always been a sensationalised trope in our horror film fodder: demonic voices, blood-stained eyes, levitation, possession. From Annabelle, to The Conjuring, to perhaps the most famous, The Exorcist, our obsession with the spirit world clasping onto our puny human lives borders that of unhealthy. But how close does a real-life exorcism actually come to the one in movies? Do they really exist?
The Hollow Kind: A Novel

This atmospheric tale about a doomed family is a spooky delight. As a person who has spent a lot of time engaging with the horror genre both on television and in books, I thought I’d become inured to the peculiar, creeping dread that comes with the territory (in our house, we watched “Shutter Island” with the lights on and platefuls of spaghetti for comfort). Yet Andy Davidson’s lush The Hollow Kind, by turns starkly beautiful and starkly terrifying, brought goose bumps to my skin more than once.
Harvard musical reimagines Jesus, Judas relationship as ‘gaysian love story’

Harvard University students have “reimagined” the story of Jesus Christ and one of his disciples as a “heretical gaysian (gay, Asian) love story,” in a new play premiering this week. “Iscariot is a queer, Asian American, heretical revisionist history about Judas Iscariot,” according to a description on the book author, Sofie Kim’s, website. “Jesus and Judas are high school seniors at a fancy high school in Hollywood. They are both kind of outsiders in the preppy club of the Disciples. They team up to win prom king and then shenanigans ensue. There’s a betrayal. There’s a crucifixion,” Kim told the student newspaper, The Harvard...
