Napa doctor who sold fake vaccine cards sentenced to prison

NAPA — A doctor who sold fake COVID-19 vaccine cards during the height of the pandemic has been sentenced to prison.

Julie Mazi of Napa pleaded guilty last April to wire fraud and false statements related to health care, and during Tuesday's hearing, she was sentenced to almost three years in prison.

The Department of Justice says this is the first prosecution related to fake vaccine cards.