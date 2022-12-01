ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Napa doctor who sold fake vaccine cards sentenced to prison

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foQBF_0jTjJo0f00

Napa doctor who sold fake vaccine cards sentenced to prison 00:21

NAPA — A doctor who sold fake COVID-19 vaccine cards during the height of the pandemic has been sentenced to prison.

Julie Mazi of Napa pleaded guilty last April to wire fraud and false statements related to health care, and during Tuesday's hearing, she was sentenced to almost three years in prison.

The Department of Justice says this is the first prosecution related to fake vaccine cards.

Comments / 11

BftT
2d ago

She saved lives. The quackccine is destroying lives massively around the world. Watch the movie “Died Suddenly” on Rumble.

Reply
3
default-avatar
katdahlia
3d ago

She’s a hero. At least those people she helped won’t be dying from the jab.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Convicted stalker walks away from Solano County prison camp

FAIRFIELD --  A 22-year-old convict, sentenced for stalking and a shooting, remained at large Friday after walking away from an inmate work camp in Solano County.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp.Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. Mejia is described as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone who sees Mejia or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement, or camp commander Sidney Turner at (707) 425-4878.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man sentenced 7 years for selling Fentanyl, murder charge legal advisement added

ROSEVILLE — A judge sentenced a Sacramento man to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl with legal advisement for murder attached.According to the Placer Country District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 24, the Lincoln Police Department made contact with 34-year-old Travis Richardson, who the officer knew from previous interactions. As the officer exited the vehicle, Richardson threw multiple plastic baggies filled with a "chalk-like" substance into nearby bushes. The bags contained more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which the District Attorney's office says equates to roughly 20,000 lethal doses.Police also found a digital scale and over $1,900 cash in Richardson's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

South San Francisco police seize large stash of pot, heroin, fentanyl and LSD

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco confirmed a significant drug seizure Friday afternoon at a hotel that included a large amount of marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and LSD.According to a tweet by the South San Francisco Police Department, officers found the drugs inside a hotel room on the 300 block of Gateway Boulevard. Police also found evidence of drug sales and distribution. Police did not say whether there were any arrests in connection with the drug bust or provide specific quantities of the drugs seized. The investigation is still ongoing.    
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Suspects Released in High-profile SF Crimes Against Asians, Despite DA’s Pushback

Suspects in two high-profile crimes against Asian Americans in San Francisco were released despite pressure from prosecutors for them to await trial in jail. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Marisa Chun decided Friday to put 20-year-old Gustavo Ribeiro-Quintanilha—who’s accused of holding an 88-year-old Asian woman at gunpoint during a home invasion and robbery in Ingleside—on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history

Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past. On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday. Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Man threatens to kill sheriff’s deputy in Kentfield

Kill Threat: On Saturday (Nov. 26) around 6:30 p.m. a Deputy was unloading gear from a patrol vehicle near the Kentfield Substation. A male subject, later identified as Angel Hernandez Gutierrez of Kentfield approached the deputy while holding a shiny object. The object, later determined to be a large kitchen knife, was concealed on Gutierrez’s body as he proceeded to tell the deputy he wanted to kill him. After making the statements to the deputy, Gutierrez attempted to leave the area and discard the knife by throwing it up in the air. The Deputy asked for additional deputies to assist in the apprehension of Gutierrez. Gutierrez was taken into custody a short distance away without incident and the knife was recovered.
KENTFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Napa naturopathic doctor gets 3 years in fake COVID-19 vaccine card scam

NAPA — A North Bay naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court in San Francisco to one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters.During Tuesday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer handed down a sentence of 33 months, according to Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice.Mazi, of Napa, did not immediately respond to phone calls...
NAPA, CA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Officer Gets the Boot After Allegedly Poaching a Deer

A San Francisco officer with a string of misconduct complaints retired from the department after being accused of drunkenly lying to a game warden about poaching a deer on private property near Lake Berryessa. Officer Christopher Damonte “separated from the department while disciplinary charges were pending before the Police Commission,” according to a July memorandum obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. Damonte, who was recorded as saying the September 2018 incident in which he was caught shooting deer on a neighbor’s property was “possibly a mix-up,” admitted to making misleading statements to a warden with the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife when questioned, according to internal investigation documents obtained by the outlet. “The way (Officer) Damonte conducted himself on September 23, 2018 brought discredit to the department as Warden White felt there was sufficient evidence to have him arrested, (and) suggested an addition charge of resisting/delaying/obstructing,” the internal affairs report said, according to the Chronicle. Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
119K+
Followers
21K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy