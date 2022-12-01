Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
WAFF
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Montgomery County, 2 dead
Damage reported in Barbour County following overnight storms
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — There are reports of damage in Barbour County following a night of severe storms, according to the Eufaula Police Department. Minor residential damage was reported in city limits along with scattered damage reported in the county. Eufaula Police say injuries have not been observed as of now. “If you did […]
wtvy.com
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
alabamanews.net
Elmore County Storm Damage Confirmed
Storm damage has been confirmed in Elmore County from the tornado-warned storm that moved through just before 4AM Wednesday. The river bridge on U.S. Highway 231 on the Elmore/Montgomery county line had to be closed due to downed power lines. It has since reopened. Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett...
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
Alabama ‘family neighborhood’ of Flatwood mourns tornado deaths of mother, boy who loved dinosaurs
WAAY-TV
Montgomery County tornado victims identified as mother, 8-year-old son
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a mother and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday as storms moved through their neighborhood. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and Cedarrius Tell were inside their mobile home in the Flatwood community when a tornado caused a tree to strike the home. Cedarrius' father, Cedric Lamar Tell, was also in the home.
WSFA
Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
WSFA
Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man who was last seen in the Montgomery area was later found dead in La Pine. According to police, Nakel Johnson, 47, was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. On Nov. 15th, around 3:30 p.m., Johnson’s body was found in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in La Pine.
Sheriff: East Alabama child forced to live outside, parents charged
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say an east Alabama couple is under arrest after they forced the woman’s pre-teen son to live in the backyard over the summer. When deputies discovered the child, they say he was soaking wet, caked in dirt, and covered with insect bites, and poison ivy. Lee […]
alabamanews.net
Bicyclist, Struck and Killed by Car in Montgomery
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
wtvy.com
Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead Troy to a 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. The Trojans raced ahead 31-0 in the first half en route to their Sun Belt-record seventh league title...
Alabama man ejected, killed when Mustang overturns in highway wreck
An Alabama man died from injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred a few minutes after Thanksgiving Day. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Rickey T. Smith, 26, of Valley Grande, was critically injured when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Smith, who was...
WSFA
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a blaze that broke out at a six-unit residential building Thursday morning. Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Gibbs Circle and authorities with the Montgomery Bureau of Investigation set out to determine the cause.
