SMU sitting in strong position for Big 12 transfer

By Billy Embody
 3 days ago
SMU CB coach Rickey Hunley. (Matt VIsinsky - On3)

SMU is looking to add secondary help and the Mustangs sit in a strong spot for a top target on the staff's radar. Get the details inside.

Related
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the Big 12 Championship

This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. On the goal line stand... "I just think that was great execution, just overall by just the defense. We talked about situations like that. Just happened to bow up. And that's what championship games come down to, just somebody making an extra play, especially on defense. I'm so proud of those guys. That's a statement right there. We always say the mob, mob mentality. It don't get no more better than that, on the goal line for the game, almost."
MANHATTAN, KS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane playoff decision

Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The Wildcats booked their place in the state semifinals on Saturday afternoon with a 45-21 victory over Southlake Carroll. Less than two minutes into the game, Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold broke a 49-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Carroll responded with a touchdown of its own...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
uhcougars.com

Houston Falls to UT Arlington

HOUSTON – Despite senior Tiara Young scoring 21 points and a season-high 40.7 percent field goal shooting performance as a team, the University of Houston women's basketball team lost 67-64 to UT Arlington inside Fertitta Center on Thursday night. Young's 21 points comes after a career-high 23 last Saturday...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

VYPE DFW QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll

It’s a battle of the undefeated in round four of Texas high school football playoffs as the Denton Guyer Wildcats meet up with the Southlake Carroll Dragons in the quarterfinals. Both teams have had their eye on the prize all season and are looking to continue advancing in the playoffs. One team will be finishing their season tonight. So, what can fans expect from this intense matchup? VYPE DFW lays it all out for you!
DENTON, TX
fwtx.com

TCU Announces Athletics Center Renovation and Expansion Project

TCU is paving the way for a multimillion-dollar athletics facility makeover fit for a college football playoff team. And all 21 other sports as well. Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati on Thursday announced a lead gift of $10 million from the Jane & John Justin Foundation for a renovation of the existing Bob Lilly Performance Center, construction of a new state-of-the-art Football Performance Center and development of a Restoration and Wellness Center for all TCU student-athletes.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Opposing teams show support for Plano coach battling cancer

PLANO, Texas - A middle school coach in Plano who is battling cancer received a big show of support from his team and the rival team. On Thursday night, Schimelpfenig Middle School hosted Robinson Middle School for a 7th grade basketball game. Before the game, family and friends of both...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
DENTON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas

People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
Steven Doyle

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
DALLAS, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Rise in Dallas

Dallas – When it comes to French food in Dallas, there are a few options. But if you’re seeking a serious soufflé, a stop on the edge of the Park Cities at Rise is where your journey takes flight. “Once you taste it, you will find that...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
AUSTIN, TX
