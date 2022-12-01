Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock
Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
stormlakeradio.com
Bird Flu Confirmed in Buena Vista County Turkey Flock
Agriculture officials have confirmed a positive case of bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. This marks the 5th case of bird flu in BV County this year. The previous four cases were confirmed in March. There have now been 24 total cases of bird flu in Iowa flocks this year, with five of them confirmed in the fall.
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Association Announces New Program Which Will Contribute Funds to Local Businesses
The Storm Lake Police Association announced a new program called “Pay It Forward Friday”. The program is designed to thank the community for all the support the police association receives from the public. Beginning this holiday season and continuing for next year, the Storm Lake Police Association will donate funds to local businesses each Friday to “pay it forward” for a portion of customers' purchases.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Sporting Dome Will Soon Open
Sioux Center, Iowa — The sporting dome that is being built in Sioux Center is getting its finishing touches. Scott Wynja, City Manager of Sioux Center, tells KIWA that the American State Bank Sports Complex is almost completed. Right now the dome is inflated, it’s getting a layer of insulation, and the lights are being hung over the turf.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling Van South Of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — Lyon County authorities have just released information about an accident south of Rock Rapids that sent a Sioux City man to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 26th, at about 12:45 p.m., Zachary Sassman of Sioux City was driving a 2003 Chevy Astro van on county road K52 just south of Rock Rapids, when the van entered the northeast ditch before rolling one time. It came to rest on its wheels.
Former Iowa State Employee Sentenced In Payroll Fraud Case
(Des Moines, IA) — A former state employee has been sentenced to probation for altering her husband’s timecards where the two worked. Renae Rapp pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, and will have to pay more than 57-thousand-dollars in restitution. The two worked at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee.
kiwaradio.com
Man Charged With First Degree Burglary After Orange City Assault
Orange City, Iowa — A Monona, Iowa man has been arrested on a warrant for burglary, assault and other charges after an incident in Orange City. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Orange City Police Department, 35-year-old Michael Walters of Monona is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting the occupant early on November 21st. He was arrested on Thursday, December 1st.
hbsdealer.com
Marcus Lumber believes in second chances
How hiring someone in recovery gave one company’s culture renewed meaning. The thing about recovery is, you must have heart, and give each other a second chance. At Marcus Lumber, a Do it Best dealer and fourth-generation family-owned and operated business in the small town of Marcus, Iowa, that is exactly what is happening.
kicdam.com
Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
siouxlandnews.com
Northwestern advances to NAIA national title game for second time in last three years
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — #3 Northwestern defeated #5 Indiana Wesleyan 38-7 in the NAIA national semifinals Saturday afternoon in Orange City. The Red Raiders dominated defensively, holding the Wildcats to just 182 yards of total offense. Northwestern Quarterback Jayln Gramstad was named the Offensive Player of the Game, recording 160 passing yards, 103 rushing yards, and a combined total of 4 touchdowns. Linebacker Parker Fryar was the Defensive Player of the Game, leading the Red Raiders with 13 total tackles and 1 interception.
