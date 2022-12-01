ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State sends out transfer portal offers; College Football Playoff can expand in 2024: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
 3 days ago
Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. (Althouse/BWI)

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 1 include new high school and transfer portal recruiting offers, plus an update on former Lion Will Levis, the CFP and much more.

It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with an update on former Penn State quarterback Will Levis. He announced on Wednesday that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, where he has been projected as one of the top quarterbacks who could be taken off the board. The Connecticut native has not yet decided whether to play in the Wildcats’ bowl game.

In other news, Penn State sent out new offers on Wednesday.

One went to Rhode Island transfer offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Harlem, N.Y., native was a First Team All-CAA pick in 2022 and has started 22 games at tackle for the Rams. BWI’s Sean Fitz reported the Lions’ interest inside The Lions Den forum Wednesday morning. Another in the portal went out to former USF receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. He had 37 catches for 551 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Another new offer went to preferred walk-on target and Laurel Highlands receiver Keondre DeShields. He plays at the same high school as a 2023 target Penn State wants to flip in West Virginia commit and receiver Rodney Gallagher.

The Lions also joined the race for Georgia underclassmen Mantrez Walker, a 2025 linebacker, and Jalyn Crawford, a 2024 corner.

Finally, for this section, the Rose Bowl has signed a deal that paves the way for an expanded College Football Playoff in 2024, ESPN and others reported Wednesday night.

Headlines of the day

Olu Fashanu, Nick Singleton headline Penn State’s All-Big Ten offensive honorees: McGonigal, PennLive

Could Penn State be headed to the Rose Bowl?: Snyder, BWI

Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. Declares for NFL Draft: Wogenrich, SI

Nick Tarburton, steadying Penn State DL, weighing options for bonus year: Bauer, BWI

Check out highlights from Penn State running back Nick Singleton’s freshman year: CDT

Nicholas Singleton notches Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Bauer, BWI

Report: Rose Bowl signs agreement that will allow CFP to expand by 2024: On3

Penn State wrestling notes: Change does not seem imminent at 157; latest on where Lions are in the rankings: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by men who exemplify what it means to be hard-working leaders and for that I am grateful. After careful thought, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter.”

–PSU CB Joey Porter Jr., on his decision to forego the Lions’ bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
