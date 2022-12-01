ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Carter Explains Why Anthony Davis Doesn't Want To Be The Leader Of The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former NBA player Vince Carter reveals that Anthony Davis respects LeBron James too much to take over the Lakers from him.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally found some form in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from a few hiccups here and there, the Lakers have been playing like a unit over the last 10 games or so. It's no surprise that the Purple and Gold have now improved their record to 8-12.

Led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers recently completed a dominant win over the Portland Trail Blazers . Although there is still a lot of work left for the team to do in the coming weeks, Davis believes the Lakers are starting to gel . If the team can string together a winning streak in the coming games, they can certainly stir things up in the Western Conference.

But for that to happen, many believe that the Los Angeles Lakers need to hand the keys to the franchise to Davis and let LeBron take the backseat for a change.

Vince Carter Says Anthony Davis Respects LeBron James Too Much To Become The Leader Of The Lakers

The two best players on the Lakers roster - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - certainly have a great bond. After all, they won an NBA Championship together in 2020. While James is still a phenomenal player, even at 37 years old, it is perhaps time for Davis to become the true leader of the Lakers.

However, it's easier said than done. Former NBA star Vince Carter recently explained the only thing that's stopping AD from taking over as the franchise player is his respect for James.

(Starts at 4:10)

"I think this is a great opportunity for AD to now take the reins as LeBron has been saying and wanting to do in the organization for so long. The time is now. And if they're able to do that, then you. I think my opinion, I think the organization, I have again a better assessment of what they really need. ... I think it’s a respect thing. He respects who and what LeBron James has done in the game, but at the same time, you are allowed to and you should – nothing wrong with you respecting him – but when that guy that you respect is now trying to give you the reins and wants you to take over and be the go-to guy and he can compliment you, you should take that as an honor and run with it."

As Carter explained, it's great that Davis respects James. But it is the perfect time for the 29-year-old to become the leader of the Lakers and help the team, LeBron James included, win an NBA title.

