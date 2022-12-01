Ranking the Notre Dame position groups by transfer portal need level

For the second installment of this year's 57 Minute Miracle, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick heads to downtown Elkhart. How does this series work? Maci asks someone (at random) if they know of anyone else who could use a holiday miracle. If the first person (the miracle maker) can get us to the second person in 57 minutes or less, they will receive the miracle: $570. The catch? The miracle maker can't tell the other person what is happening; it has to stay a surprise.

ELKHART, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO