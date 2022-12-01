ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin holds above $17K as U.S. jobs data comes in stronger than expected

As a result of the surprise jobs data, traditional markets oscillated between small gains and slight losses on...
SBF is a 'pawn', 'someone above' may be controlling him - Mark Yusko

Guest(s): Mark Yusko Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer, Morgan Creek Capital Management.
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short

March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...
Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
Growing gold footprint to 1 to 5 million ounces - Heliostar Metals

Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR).
UK's FTSE 100 index closes flat, logs third-straight weekly gain

Dec 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index was subdued on Friday as gains in financials and consumer staple stocks were offset by losses in oil majors BP and Shell, and stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data also depressed sentiment after a strong week. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) closed flat. It rose...
Zijin says brine evaporation has begun at its 3Q lithium project in Argentina

In its press release, the company said that brine was injected into the pond, initiating brine evaporation one...
HSBC resigns as LME member after exiting industrial metals

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has resigned its membership in the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank decided to close its industrial metals business two years ago. The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a notice that...
Tether pushes back against the FUD, says its reserves are overcollateralized

In reaction to rumors of its eminent demise – which have been amplified by a recent report released...
Nasdaq leads Wall St lower after robust November jobs data

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as higher-than-expected job additions in November reignited investor concerns about the Federal Reserve continuing on its path of aggressive monetary policy tightening. The Labor Department's jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 263,000,...
Gold/Silver: Christmas came early

The Santa Clause rally is underway in Precious Metals, with Christmas fast approaching. This week, Santa Clause himself, "Jerome Powell," delivered a speech as a present, where his unexpected "dovish" comments lit a fire under risk assets. Two remarks, "I don't want to over-tighten" and "it makes sense to moderate the pace of interest rate hikes," started the party. I might make up some Holiday Cards with those two phrases and send them out to clients.
Credit fund outflows in 2022 unwind last year's inflows -BofA

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Investors have withdrawn $316 billion from credit funds this year, unwinding all of the previous year's inflows, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. That is a bearish signal for corporate debt markets as high inflation and rising interest rates darken the economic...
Barksdale Resources is adjacent to a $1.7 billion mine development

(Kitco News) - DBarksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman is keeping a close eye on his neighbor. Last month Trotman spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Barksdale Resources (TSX-V:BRO) is a base-metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. The company is advancing its Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in southern Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE

