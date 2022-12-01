Read full article on original website
Bitcoin holds above $17K as U.S. jobs data comes in stronger than expected
As a result of the surprise jobs data, traditional markets oscillated between small gains and slight losses on...
Will $1,800 bring the gold bulls back? Analysts look for follow-through buying next week
Analysts said they are anxious to see if the precious metal can attract some follow-through buying next week...
SBF is a 'pawn', 'someone above' may be controlling him - Mark Yusko
Guest(s): Mark Yusko Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer, Morgan Creek Capital Management.
Solid performances from gold & silver and a jobs report above expectations
Solid performances from gold & silver and a jobs report above expectations. Both gold and silver had stellar performances this week. This week the precious metals moved on both the jobs report and chairman Powell’s speech on Wednesday. Gold futures opened today at $1817 and traded to a low...
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short
March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...
Gold prices trying to hold the line at $1800 as U.S. created 263,000 jobs in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to hold on to support at $1,800 an ounce as traders react to significant strength in the U.S. labor market, which continues to defy expectations of an impending slowdown. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in November....
SBF is a ‘pawn' and ‘useful idiot' in an effort to take down the Crypto and DeFi industry - Mark Yusko
The clamor for regulation as well as the crypto liquidity and contagion problems following the collapse of FTX suggest that its Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was likely a “pawn” and “useful idiot,” according to Mark Yusko, CEO, Founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management.
Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
A 'real recession' is likely in 2023, with 'layoffs filtering through the economy' - Will Rhind
(Kitco News) - The U.S. unemployment rate remains low at 3.7 percent, but a weakening economy and higher interest rates will trigger layoffs, causing a "real recession" in 2023, said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "Once those layoffs really start to hit, then we get into the real...
'Very significant to the bottom line' - FPX Nickel's Martin Turenne on updated resource estimate
(Kitco News) - FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate in November. Last month CEO Martin Turenne spoke to Kitco Mining at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. FPX Nickel (TSX-V: FPX) is a Vancouver-based junior nickel mining company advancing the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. FPX...
Growing gold footprint to 1 to 5 million ounces - Heliostar Metals
Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR).
UK's FTSE 100 index closes flat, logs third-straight weekly gain
Dec 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index was subdued on Friday as gains in financials and consumer staple stocks were offset by losses in oil majors BP and Shell, and stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data also depressed sentiment after a strong week. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) closed flat. It rose...
Zijin says brine evaporation has begun at its 3Q lithium project in Argentina
In its press release, the company said that brine was injected into the pond, initiating brine evaporation one...
HSBC resigns as LME member after exiting industrial metals
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has resigned its membership in the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank decided to close its industrial metals business two years ago. The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a notice that...
Returning to Alaska's first underground gold mine - Heliostar Metals' Unga project
(Kitco News) - Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR). Last month Funk spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Funk is the CEO of Heliostar. Heliostar is focused on its Unga project, a 250-square-km land package...
Tether pushes back against the FUD, says its reserves are overcollateralized
In reaction to rumors of its eminent demise – which have been amplified by a recent report released...
Nasdaq leads Wall St lower after robust November jobs data
Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as higher-than-expected job additions in November reignited investor concerns about the Federal Reserve continuing on its path of aggressive monetary policy tightening. The Labor Department's jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 263,000,...
Gold/Silver: Christmas came early
The Santa Clause rally is underway in Precious Metals, with Christmas fast approaching. This week, Santa Clause himself, "Jerome Powell," delivered a speech as a present, where his unexpected "dovish" comments lit a fire under risk assets. Two remarks, "I don't want to over-tighten" and "it makes sense to moderate the pace of interest rate hikes," started the party. I might make up some Holiday Cards with those two phrases and send them out to clients.
Credit fund outflows in 2022 unwind last year's inflows -BofA
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Investors have withdrawn $316 billion from credit funds this year, unwinding all of the previous year's inflows, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. That is a bearish signal for corporate debt markets as high inflation and rising interest rates darken the economic...
Barksdale Resources is adjacent to a $1.7 billion mine development
(Kitco News) - DBarksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman is keeping a close eye on his neighbor. Last month Trotman spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Barksdale Resources (TSX-V:BRO) is a base-metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. The company is advancing its Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in southern Arizona.
