Tuscaloosa, AL

Decision Day: Will Alabama land coveted 2024 LB Sterling Dixon?

By Joseph Hastings
On3.com
 3 days ago
2024 4-star LB Sterling Dixon. (On3)

One of the top junior prospects in Alabama will announce his college decision today. Sterling Dixon, the No. 4 overall 2024 recruit in the state, is gearing up to commit on Thursday afternoon.

Dixon’s upcoming decision marks yet another early commitment from a junior out of Alabama. The top two players in the state — Jaylen Mbakwe and Perry Thompson — committed to the Crimson Tide over the summer; the third-ranked player (Demarcus Riddick) joined forces with Georgia last month.

With his decision mere hours away, here are all the details for Sterling Dixon’s upcoming announcement and also an assessment of where he is trending.

Commitment Date: Dec. 1

Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, and LSU

Time: Around 3:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. Central

How Dixon will announce: Dixon is expected to commit through his Twitter or his Instagram

Discussion: Talk of Champions Message Board

Where is Sterling Dixon trending ahead of his announcement?

It was just a few weeks ago that the Alabama Crimson Tide were trailing for Dixon, a product of Mobile (Al.) Christian School.

Then, after visiting for Bama’s win over Mississippi State on Oct. 22, Dixon told BamaInsider that they had closed the gap for him. Dixon still favored Auburn and LSU over the Tide, but admitted that Nick Saban‘s program made a strong move with him.

This past weekend, Alabama took things a step further with Dixon after he visited for the Iron Bowl. Dixon would go on to put them on equal footing with LSU, while dropping Auburn to third on his pecking order.

Now, with his decision coming later today, one program is trending for the coveted linebacker.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Crimson Tide have a 62.8 percent chance of landing Dixon. This comes after three On3 expert predictions were submitted in favor of Bama this week. Two of those came from BamaInsider’s Andrew Bone and Joseph Hastings.

Alabama got a boost in this recruitment with how well Saturday’s return visit to Tuscaloosa went. Part of that was the play of their defense against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

With Dixon in the stands, former high school teammate Deontae Lawson (nine total tackles) had a standout performance.

“I just loved the way they used their linebackers,” Dixon told BamaInsider last week. “They played pretty good. I got to see how versatile they can be. Deontae Lawson went on the edge a few times. He was pretty much all over the field. He’s playing super early. That’s just letting me know I can get on the field early.”

Along with Lawson being on the roster and recruiting him, Alabama’s player development and winning tradition appeals to Dixon.

“Just how many people they send to the league,” Dixon said. “How they teach everybody to win. That’s something that I want to be a part of. Also, my teammate, Deontae Lawson, he tells me pretty much every day to come there. Just playing with him again. It plays a big factor.”

Whoever earns Dixon’s commitment later today will be getting a special player.

Dixon checks in as the No. 61 overall player on On3’s 2024 rankings, as well as the sixth-ranked linebacker. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder validated those rankings with a stellar junior season that saw him record a 6-sack and 15.5-tackle performance in a playoff game on Nov. 4.

Alabama currently has four commitments in its 2024 class, which checks in as the top-ranked group on the On3 Consensus Football Team Recruiting Rankings. Stay tuned later today to see if Bama will add commitment No. 5.

On3.com

