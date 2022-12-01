Read full article on original website
A Christmas to Remember; Laurel Christmas Bazaar
It’s a holiday extravaganza including a lighted Christmas Parade, fireworks and a visit from Santa to celebrate the holiday season!. Come and join the Laurel community bazaar with musical entertainment and children’s activities in this daylong season celebration. The craft show is being held at the Laurel Middle...
A special evening in downtown Billings; Christmas Art Walk & Holiday Stroll
It’s time to kick-off the holiday season with a night full of holiday events, incredible dining, and the Billings ArtWalk tonight, Friday, December 2nd. The 1st Friday Holiday Stroll featuring the ArtWalk in downtown Billings starts at 5pm. There’s so much to enjoy and take in, you’ll be enchanted...
Santa is making special stop at Billings Scheel’s
The girls and boys in Billings have all been so good this year, Santa is making a special stop at the Billings Scheel’s so children will be able to tell Santa their holiday wishes!. Santa’s sleigh will be bringing him to Scheel’s at 10am Saturday and Sunday morning....
YAM Winterfair Arts and Crafts a holiday gift to Billings
Are you looking for a gift that is handmade and a one-of-a-kind?. The Yellowstone Art Museum is hosting the Arts and Craft Market showcasing local artisan vendors throughout the museum. These local artists are offering gifts you can’t find anywhere else; these are hand-made goods and gifts. The WinterFair...
Community 7 Television debuts new studio and closed captioning
Community 7 Television is best known for playing a critical role in government transparency for the past 35 years, broadcasting Billings City Council meetings.
Centennial Dog Park renovated to address drainage issues
BILLINGS, Mont. - Some news for dog lovers in the Magic City, Billings Parks and Recreation are currently working on renovations to Centennial Dog Park to solve some of the drainage issues there. The dog park opened in June 2021, much to the delight of dog lovers on the west...
Thirsty Street Brewing in Billings closing Taproom location, excited to focus on 'The Garage'
BILLINGS, Mont. - This week, Thirsty Street Brewing announced this weekend will be the final one at their taproom location downtown. Thirsty Street has a second location at 'The Garage,' which they purchased in 2020, and they are going to consolidate their business to that one location. The owners say...
Family says dog protected daughter at Billings' Central Park
According to the Dolbear family, Autumn was recently attacked in Central Park during one of her regular walks, but thankfully, Pancake came to the rescue.
Fire engulfs Billings sober living home
Billings Fire arrived at 2042 Green Terrace Drive to find a home fully engulfed and quickly spreading shortly after midnight Friday morning. Heave smoke was visible on all sides of the sober living home. Twelve residents were evacuated safely, and the 13th resident was not there and at work. The...
Billings Community Foundation announces grant recipients
18 nonprofit organizations were selected for the Billings Community Foundation announced 2022 granting cycle! The press release says that funds distributed total over 112,000 dollars. This amount includes funds from the foundation account and several private donor-advised funds. Most grants range from 2500 – 5000 that benefit local programs. The...
Fire destroys Billings sober living facility
A city spokeswoman said Billings firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house at 2024 Green Terrace Drive around midnight.
Yellowstone Valley Food Hub offers year-round supply of local food
While the farmers’ markets in Billings and nearby communities may be closed until next spring, farmers can still connect with customers via an online platform, the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub. The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub provides farmers and ranchers a way to offer their products to customers year-round. Customers...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow returns Sunday
Dry through Sunday afternoon before our next weather system brings snow Sunday night into Monday morning.
Virtuoso! BSYO showcases talent of young musicians in Fall Concert
The Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform a December concert as part of their 15th season featuring four orchestras with students from preschool to college age. These incredibly talented musicians come from diverse backgrounds and include home-schooled students and students from outlying rural schools. The BYSO is a premier orchestral...
Billings' New Hat Maker
BILLINGS, Mont. - The love for a western hat is as old as the American West itself. It was a necessity for settlers, ranchers and farmers who tried to tame the Western Plains. For business owner and hat maker, Darren Hackey, it's a tradition he's honored to continue. "I love...
Timeline: The life and death of the moose in Billings
A young moose spent nearly two months hanging out in a Billings neighborhood before it was euthanized Thursday by state wildlife agents.
Do you have it? Try a workout with a BPD officer for a great cause
Workout with your local Billings Police Department and help raise money for the incredible program “Shop With A Cop.”. It’s your chance to get in a stellar 1-hour bootcamp workout with a police officer from the BPD and it’s all for a great cause!. You’ll help raise...
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
Orchard School neighborhood resident reports juveniles with suspected gun
The BPD responded to a call of juveniles with a suspected gun at about 1:15pm Thursday afternoon in Billings. Two juvenile boys were, in fact, found on the playground with a handgun that reportedly turned out to be a BB gun according to Lt. Wooley. One of the juveniles was...
Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
