Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

A Christmas to Remember; Laurel Christmas Bazaar

It’s a holiday extravaganza including a lighted Christmas Parade, fireworks and a visit from Santa to celebrate the holiday season!. Come and join the Laurel community bazaar with musical entertainment and children’s activities in this daylong season celebration. The craft show is being held at the Laurel Middle...
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

Santa is making special stop at Billings Scheel’s

The girls and boys in Billings have all been so good this year, Santa is making a special stop at the Billings Scheel’s so children will be able to tell Santa their holiday wishes!. Santa’s sleigh will be bringing him to Scheel’s at 10am Saturday and Sunday morning....
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

YAM Winterfair Arts and Crafts a holiday gift to Billings

Are you looking for a gift that is handmade and a one-of-a-kind?. The Yellowstone Art Museum is hosting the Arts and Craft Market showcasing local artisan vendors throughout the museum. These local artists are offering gifts you can’t find anywhere else; these are hand-made goods and gifts. The WinterFair...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Centennial Dog Park renovated to address drainage issues

BILLINGS, Mont. - Some news for dog lovers in the Magic City, Billings Parks and Recreation are currently working on renovations to Centennial Dog Park to solve some of the drainage issues there. The dog park opened in June 2021, much to the delight of dog lovers on the west...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Fire engulfs Billings sober living home

Billings Fire arrived at 2042 Green Terrace Drive to find a home fully engulfed and quickly spreading shortly after midnight Friday morning. Heave smoke was visible on all sides of the sober living home. Twelve residents were evacuated safely, and the 13th resident was not there and at work. The...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings Community Foundation announces grant recipients

18 nonprofit organizations were selected for the Billings Community Foundation announced 2022 granting cycle! The press release says that funds distributed total over 112,000 dollars. This amount includes funds from the foundation account and several private donor-advised funds. Most grants range from 2500 – 5000 that benefit local programs. The...
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Yellowstone Valley Food Hub offers year-round supply of local food

While the farmers’ markets in Billings and nearby communities may be closed until next spring, farmers can still connect with customers via an online platform, the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub. The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub provides farmers and ranchers a way to offer their products to customers year-round. Customers...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Virtuoso! BSYO showcases talent of young musicians in Fall Concert

The Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform a December concert as part of their 15th season featuring four orchestras with students from preschool to college age. These incredibly talented musicians come from diverse backgrounds and include home-schooled students and students from outlying rural schools. The BYSO is a premier orchestral...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings' New Hat Maker

BILLINGS, Mont. - The love for a western hat is as old as the American West itself. It was a necessity for settlers, ranchers and farmers who tried to tame the Western Plains. For business owner and hat maker, Darren Hackey, it's a tradition he's honored to continue. "I love...
yourbigsky.com

Do you have it? Try a workout with a BPD officer for a great cause

Workout with your local Billings Police Department and help raise money for the incredible program “Shop With A Cop.”. It’s your chance to get in a stellar 1-hour bootcamp workout with a police officer from the BPD and it’s all for a great cause!. You’ll help raise...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings

This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...

