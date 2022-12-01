Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Joey Mantia
Joey Mantia passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 37. He was born on Wednesday, July 24, 1985 in Metairie, Louisiana to Sharon Acosta. Along with Sharon, Joey was raised by his stepfather the late Bret Acosta. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Joey was a loving person with the purest heart, who always wore a smile. Even with no words, Joey was able to express his love, and was able to make his presence known. He loved to go for long walks and could go for miles, his favorite foods were hamburgers and 3 musketeers. Although Joey couldn’t tell you, he was able to let the world know what was on his mind. He knew how to let you know what he thought without a word. He lit up the world with his smile and brought joy to anyone he came across. Joey is free to use his voice now as he pleases. He is now free to travel wherever his heart takes him.
an17.com
Cheryl Ann "Coonie" Coon
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born April 13, 1966 in Independence, LA and was 56 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Chad Coon; children, Trevin Lewis, Brock Lewis (Kelsey), Chasity Coon (Danielle Davis) and Dayton Lewis; grandchildren, Greyson Lewis; 2 sisters, DeLisa Zeigler (Gary) and Leah Pouncey (Ricky, Sr.); 1 brother, Christopher “Kit” Williams; 4 nephews, Michael Dean, Jr., Justin Blades, Ricky Pouncey, Jr., and Ryan Pouncey; 9 great nieces and nephews; 2 sisters-in-law, Pam Brister (Jeff) and April Coon; 3 special friends, Angel Parker (Adam), Rita Aron, and Adlyn Renee “Sissy” Rioux. Preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Tarver; father, Gordon Williams, Jr.; brother, Jon Michael Williams; maternal grandparents, Addie and Virgil Allen; paternal grandparents, Gordon, Sr. and Lenora Williams. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Greg Stewart. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. Pallbearers are Ricky Pouncey, Ryan Pouncey, Brady Lewis, Blayne Lewis, Dalton Rioux, and Justin Blades. Honorary Pallbearers are Ricky Pouncey, Sr. and Gary Zeigler. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to McKneely Funeral Home. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Fredrick "Fred" M. Kirby
Fredrick “Fred” M Kirby of Franklinton, LA, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. He proudly served his country as an Army Veteran and his local community as a law enforcement and corrections officer. He was a proud 2004 graduate of the FBI National Academy. Fred also graduated from the Louisiana Law Enforcement Command College. His two dreams in life were to be in the military and law enforcement. He always demonstrated the utmost professionalism in both capacities.
an17.com
Shelby Jean Guzzetti
Shelby, age 85, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Shelby was an avid, experienced, and excellent crocheter, who spent all of her spare time fine tuning her craft. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever missed. Shelby...
an17.com
Clide Odell Johnson, Sr.
Clide Johnson was born on January 12, 1941, and passed away on November 26, 2022, at the age of 81. Clide was a retired U.S Army Veteran and a retired Truck driver. The remaining of his life he did what he enjoyed the most and that was gardening and taking care of his flowers and his second passion was studying the bible. He was a long time resident of Springfield, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories his 15 kids Clide Johnson (Shelia),Vernon, Ronald, Donald Johnson (Ebony), Vickey Tabb (Troy), Brenda, Cynthia Johnson, Debra Jones (Ervin) all of Phoenix City, Alabama; Eugene Evans of Florida, Langston, Teresa, Christopher and Cornelius Oliver all of Columbus, Georgia; Chiarisa Howard-Mitchell (Terrance) of New Orleans, LA; and Clive Johnson. He has 45 grandkids, 71 great grandkids and 3 great-great grandkids. 2 sisters Linda Howard Jones and Glenda McCall, and close friends Abraham and Willie, whom he talked about dearly, right along with a host of cousins and friends who loved him. He preceded in death by his mother Bernice Nelson Stevenson, his stepdad Lamon Stevenson, his dad Caleb Johnson, and his sister Patti Stevenson. The services will be held at Wright and Calvey Funeral Home Monday, December 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
an17.com
Nicholas Alexander Williams
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Nicholas, at the tender age of 9 months left this earth to rest in the arms of Jesus. He had such a precious laugh that would fill any sized room. Nicholas’ favorite movie was ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’. He loved listening to music. Tremendous memories will be of his first Trick or Trick, him playing video games with his dad, and watching him play around with his cat ‘Bastian’. Nicholas was an affectionate little soul who loved giving hugs and kisses to all his loved ones; he is already dearly missed.
an17.com
Sharon Kaye Callender
Sharon “Kaye” Moran Callender passed away peacefully at St. Tammany Hospital on December 1, 2022. She was just shy of 70 years old. She was born on January 7, 1953, to Eula and Vincent Moran, the youngest of three children. She was preceded in death by her brother,...
an17.com
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash on LA 442 Saturday
LORANGER---This afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo of St. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
an17.com
TRACK: Forde sets SLU record at BSC Indoor Icebreaker
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field teams kicked off its indoor schedule on Friday in a big way as Justin Forde set a new school record in the triple jump at the Birmingham-Southern College Indoor Icebreaker. Forde jumped 15.54 meters in the triple jump that...
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
an17.com
Historic season for Lady Lions ends in first round at NCAA Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team battled tough against one of the top teams in the country, but the Lady Lions saw its historic 2022 season come to a close in the NCAA National Championship Tournament, dropping their first round match to the #8 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-0 (21-25, 18-25, 14-25) Friday night at Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.
an17.com
Lions' post-season comes to close as 8th-ranked Samford edges out SLU, 48-42, in overtime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon ran in for the game-winning 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first overtime, as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs outlasted No. 17 Southeastern, 48-42, in the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday afternoon in Seibert Stadium. Southeastern (9-4) rallied from a 42-28 fourth-quarter...
Comments / 0