A Gene Therapy for Hemophilia That Costs $3.5 Million Gets FDA Approval
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People with one form of the genetic blood disorder hemophilia now have a one-time treatment with a $3.5 million price tag. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new gene therapy Hemgenix on Nov. 22. Soon after, drugmaker CSL Behring revealed its cost.
Roche shutters most trials of Alzheimer's drug after failed trials
CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday.
MedicalXpress
New anti-tumor drug TR128 approved for clinical trial
TR128 capsule, a new drug for the treatment of advanced malignant solid tumors, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration for clinical trials. This is the third innovative targeted drug to be approved for clinical trials this year, following TR64 and TR115. They were all developed by a research team led by Prof. Liu Qingsong at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).
US News and World Report
Amgen Says Experimental Obesity Drug Has Promising Durability
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amgen Inc's experimental obesity drug demonstrated promising durability trends in an early trial, paving the way for a larger mid-stage study early next year, company officials said ahead of a data presentation on Saturday. The small Phase I trial found that patients maintained their weight loss...
FDA approves first treatment that delays diabetes
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the first drug that delays the onset of a stage of Type 1 diabetes. “Today’s approval of a first-in-class therapy adds an important new treatment option for certain at-risk patients,” said John Sharretts, the director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in an announcement.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
ajmc.com
FDA Approves First Fecal Transplant Therapy for Prevention of CDI Recurrence
Ferring’s Rebyota, a novel first-in-class microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, has been approved by the FDA for the prevention of recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years and older, following antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI. Ferring’s Rebyota (fecal microbiota, live-jslm) was approved by the FDA yesterday for the...
US News and World Report
Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Could Be Available to Some Next Year
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Japan's Eisai Co plans to seek full approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab in the United States, Europe and Japan armed with data showing it can slow the brain-wasting disease for people with early symptoms, potentially getting the treatment to patients next year. It remains...
tipranks.com
Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) COVID-19 Therapy Loses FDA Authorization
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has currently pulled the emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab because it is not expected to neutralize Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has currently pulled back the emergency use authorization (EUA) for healthcare...
endpts.com
Bristol Myers, AbbVie drugs shake up first-line prescribing among gastroenterologists — report
Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie are changing up the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market with gastroenterologists, thanks to newer-to-market drugs Zeposia and Skyrizi, respectively. The two drugs have made big gains since 2021 in first-line prescriptions, according to Spherix Global Insights’ latest real world tracking report. Bristol Myers’ first-in-class...
cohaitungchi.com
A new therapy for treating Type 1 diabetes
Promising early results show that longstanding Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI) research may have paved the way for a breakthrough treatment of Type 1 diabetes. Utilizing research from the Melton Lab, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has developed VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D). In conjunction with immunosuppressive therapy, VX-880 produced robust restoration of islet cell function on Day 90 in the first patient in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
cohaitungchi.com
Contrave (Naltrexone and Bupropion) – Oral
Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion) is a prescription drug used along with diet and exercise for chronic (long-term) weight management in adults who are obese or overweight with at least one other weight-related condition. Contrave contains two ingredients: naltrexone and bupropion. Naltrexone is in a drug class called opiate antagonists. Bupropion...
scitechdaily.com
Positive Clinical Results for Alzheimer’s Amyloid-Clearing Drug – Lecanemab Poised for FDA Approval
Positive results from new amyloid-clearing drug represent a starting point for Alzheimer’s treatment, while combination therapy remains the holy grail. Amyloid-clearing drug lecanemab will be a positive step in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease based on study results presented at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Lecanemab is poised for FDA approval early next year. Alzheimer’s is a complex disease with multiple underlying causes tied to the biology of aging, therefore the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) has long held that a combination drug approach is needed.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Diabetes Increases Risk for Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease
Among people with alcohol use disorder, having either diabetes or hepatitis C is linked to a higher risk for advanced liver disease, according to a new study presented at the 2022 Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, and described in an article at Healio.
Futurism
18-Year-Old Patient Says $3.5 Million Hemophilia Drug He Needs Seems a "Little Steep"
For a small sum of $3.5 million, you can get your hands on the newest gene therapy drug to treat hemophilia B: Hemgenix, now the most expensive drug in the world. A fleeting title, these days. Hemophilia is a genetic disorder that prevents blood from clotting properly when a person's...
Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s disease: Urine biomarker may provide early detection, study shows
In a recent study, researchers in China recruited hundreds of participants with healthy cognition or dementia to study biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease that can be detected early. The researchers focused their study on urinary formic acid, a formaldehyde product. By checking participants’ formic acid levels, the researchers learned that...
Radical new therapy for Parkinson’s will use stem cell transplants
Lab-grown nerve cells will replace those destroyed by disease – scientists hope treatment may be available in five years
FDA approves most expensive drug yet at $3.5 million per dose
The FDA has just approved the most expensive drug on the market to date. The drug, known as Hemgenix ,costs $3.5 million per dose and is administered to patients with the rare disorder hemophilia B.
neurologylive.com
Expanding the Biomarker Panel in MS: Jens Kuhle, MD, PhD
The senior physician and head of the Multiple Sclerosis Centre at University Hospital Basel spoke about his partnership with Octave Bioscience and their work assessing and validating biomarkers for use in multiple sclerosis. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “Knowing what is normal is an important validation step...
