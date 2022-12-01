Positive results from new amyloid-clearing drug represent a starting point for Alzheimer’s treatment, while combination therapy remains the holy grail. Amyloid-clearing drug lecanemab will be a positive step in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease based on study results presented at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Lecanemab is poised for FDA approval early next year. Alzheimer’s is a complex disease with multiple underlying causes tied to the biology of aging, therefore the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) has long held that a combination drug approach is needed.

