ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

'This is a crisis.' Why more workers need access to retirement savings

Dreams of a comfortable retirement may elude many Americans due to a lack of adequate savings. The problem starts with not having access to retirement plans at work, experts say. Most American workers dream of a comfortable retirement. Yet many find their money falls short of meeting that goal when...
OREGON STATE
CNBC

Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large

Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
CNBC

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022: Cramer considers bringing this stock back into the portfolio

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down November's stronger-than-expected jobs report and what it means for the Federal Reserve's next move. Jim shares which sector he is researching for any potential buys, and also sheds light on a stock he may be adding to the portfolio after exiting the position last month.
CNBC

CCTV Script 01/12/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 1, 2022. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead and could start in December. The market interprets this as more dovish comments. So we also saw overnight, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose across the board. Wall Street applauded the remarks. The three major US stock indexes rose collectively.
CNBC

The Fed's path to a 'Goldilocks' economy just got a little more complicated

A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy