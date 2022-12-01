— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 1, 2022. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead and could start in December. The market interprets this as more dovish comments. So we also saw overnight, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose across the board. Wall Street applauded the remarks. The three major US stock indexes rose collectively.

2 DAYS AGO