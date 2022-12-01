Read full article on original website
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Johnson Controls Intl
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Johnson Controls Intl JCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics VRSK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verisk Analytics has an average price target of $192.57 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $170.00.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 6.2% to $7.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 5.24% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Cato CATO stock rose 5.05% to $10.6. The market value...
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Upstart Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga Pro data, Upstart Holdings UPST reported Q3 sales of $157.23 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $56.22 million, resulting in a 88.22% decrease from last quarter. Upstart Holdings collected $228.16 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $29.87 million loss. What Is Return On Capital...
Expert Ratings for Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret VSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $48.4 versus the current price of Victoria's Secret at $43.14, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Medical Properties Trust's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Medical Properties Trust MPW. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share. On Wednesday, Medical Properties Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 29 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
This Congresswoman Saw Returns Of Over 20% On An Aerospace Company; Check Out 3 Dividend Stocks She Recently Purchased
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is by far the largest full-truckload carrier in the United States. Domino’s Pizza is the largest player in the global pizza market, and has more than 19,500 stores in over 90 international markets. The stock purchases of U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) were first covered by...
XRP Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
XRP's XRP/USD price has decreased 3.27% over the past 24 hours to $0.39, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -4.0%, moving from $0.41 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.
Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop
Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Cryptocurrency The Sandbox Up More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, The Sandbox's SAND/USD price rose 3.03% to $0.61. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% gain, moving from $0.56 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $8.40. The chart below...
Looking Into American Vanguard's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro data American Vanguard AVD posted a 1.3% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 2.72% over the previous quarter to $152.12 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest American Vanguard is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. American Vanguard reached earnings of $6.83 million and sales of $148.08 million in Q2.
MDU Resources Gr: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MDU Resources Gr MDU. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 22.25 cents per share. On Wednesday, MDU Resources Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 22.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
