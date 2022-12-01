ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Johnson Controls Intl

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Johnson Controls Intl JCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics VRSK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verisk Analytics has an average price target of $192.57 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $170.00.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 6.2% to $7.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 5.24% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Cato CATO stock rose 5.05% to $10.6. The market value...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Upstart Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Pro data, Upstart Holdings UPST reported Q3 sales of $157.23 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $56.22 million, resulting in a 88.22% decrease from last quarter. Upstart Holdings collected $228.16 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $29.87 million loss. What Is Return On Capital...
Expert Ratings for Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret VSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $48.4 versus the current price of Victoria's Secret at $43.14, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Medical Properties Trust's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Medical Properties Trust MPW. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share. On Wednesday, Medical Properties Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 29 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
XRP Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

XRP's XRP/USD price has decreased 3.27% over the past 24 hours to $0.39, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -4.0%, moving from $0.41 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.
Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Cryptocurrency The Sandbox Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, The Sandbox's SAND/USD price rose 3.03% to $0.61. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% gain, moving from $0.56 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $8.40. The chart below...
Looking Into American Vanguard's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro data American Vanguard AVD posted a 1.3% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 2.72% over the previous quarter to $152.12 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest American Vanguard is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. American Vanguard reached earnings of $6.83 million and sales of $148.08 million in Q2.
MDU Resources Gr: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MDU Resources Gr MDU. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 22.25 cents per share. On Wednesday, MDU Resources Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 22.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Intel's Debt Overview

Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.

