ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

'We enjoy confrontation as a group' - Elgar's South Africa brace for 'feisty' tour of Australia

By Firdose Moonda
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiiMq_0jTjGUlk00

"Bring it," is South Africa's message to Australia as they head Down Under in search of a fourth, successive away series win against the opponents.

It's been more than four years since they last played each other, in the series that became known for the sandpaper-gate scandal but also ranks as one of South Africa's biggest successes in the last decade. It was the first time they claimed a series win against Australia at home since readmission. The residue from that series litters the entrance hall to this one and there's every expectation that the action will take place as much off the field as on it.

"Because we are playing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty feisty," Dean Elgar , South Africa's Test captain, said ahead of their departure on Thursday. "The individuals they have within their squad are pretty brash and bold - in your face kind of characters and that can work in our favour. I think that plays into our hands. We enjoy that confrontation as a group and we manage it pretty well. We've got calm heads around that. If they want to be in your face, it's fine. I definitely don't shy away from that and I will be encouraging the players not to shy away from that, because I think that's when South Africans bring out their best."

Elgar's team, however, is not in the same state as Faf du Plessis' was in 2018. Although they presently sit second on the World Test Championship (WTC) table , they are closer to the 2019 outfit that toured India with an interim team director at the helm, who was being sent on his first international assignment to one of the most difficult places to play Tests, and an impending administrative crisis looming. This 2022 side also has a temporary coach, who will make his debut. He too is taking South Africa to a tough place and there's no indication of when permanent appointments will be made. But there is one difference. Elgar revealed that he requested Malibongwe Maketa to take over from Mark Boucher and that he and Enoch Nkwe (the team director from 2019 who is now director of cricket) are on the same page.

"Mali is one of the coaches I asked our director (Nkwe) to try and get in to be interim. I'm glad I got that one right," Elgar said. "It's nice to have a DOC that has got cricket at heart and is backing his leadership that needs to be backed. Mali understands his role, which is going to be a supportive role, and he understands me as a cricketer, as a person and as a leader. Mali comes with quite a lot of experience. He has been around the block as long as I can remember."

Maketa worked as head coach for the Warriors franchise in South Africa's domestic circuit from 2015 to 2017, as Ottis Gibson's assistant for the national side between 2017 and 2019, and most recently as the South African A coach. He was also on the tour in England earlier this year and has worked with most of the squad members in some capacity over the last decade. He is one of the few consistent presences on the South African scene, which Elgar thinks they need more than anything as the Test team evolves.

"The environment has changed drastically (since 2019) but in a good way. We've tried to keep our core players so the consistency has always been pretty stable. We have evolved immensely and really played good cricket in the Test arena but we are still trying to push for the consistency factor which is going to be key going into a big series," he said.

Arguably, this is the biggest test for South Africa for at least the next three years. It's their last three-Test series until they host Australia in 2026, a must-win if they are to reach the WTC final and their first in Australia over the festive period since 2008. That means no-one in the current squad has played a Test at the MCG or the SCG or soaked in the atmosphere of such an occasion.

"Growing up as a kid, you'd always wake up for these Boxing Day Test matches Down Under and you don't mind losing a few hours' sleep," Elgar said. "Now we've got 16 players who are going to experience it first-hand. It's a childhood dream of mine to experience this. Playing a Boxing Day and a New Year's Test in Australia - I don't think you get bigger than that."

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary

Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
BBC

Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason

Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...
SB Nation

Six Reds Progress to the Knock Out Stage

Liverpool have just seven total players playing for their countries in the World Cup, yet six of the seven have progressed through to the knock-out stage — with Darwin Núñez the only Red to miss out after Uruguay’s win in the early match slot today did not do enough to send them through.
BBC

Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months

United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
Deadline

International Insider: London Calling; Harry & Meghan’s Doc; Red Sea Festival; Screen Scotland’s EFF To Rise?; Shanghai Disney

Roll up, roll up, Insiders. The Deadline International team have once again been travelling the world to bring you the latest news and analysis from the global film and TV biz, with Mel and Zac both in the Middle East. Max and I actually found the TV world descending on London for once, so we didn’t have to go so far for access. Read on. London Calling Tighten those belts: Straight over to Max Goldbart with this report — As news emerged repeatedly of mass layoffs at a wealth of legacy U.S. media companies this week, some of the most senior execs...
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC

Notpla: UK plastic-alternative developer among £1m Earthshot Prize winners

A UK firm that makes packaging from seaweed has been named as one of the £1m winners of Prince William's Earthshot climate prize. The alternative to plastic was developed by London startup Notpla. The firm was founded by Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier while they were students at...
BBC

Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Y﻿uki...
BBC

Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site

Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
BBC

Surge in Strep A cases reported across Scotland

Health officials have recorded more than 430 cases of Strep A in Scotland in two weeks. Strep A infections are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection. Jim McMenamin, of Public Health...
ESPN

ESPN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy