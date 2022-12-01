Read full article on original website
Related
"48 Hours" reports on the nearly 40-year investigation into the murder of Linda Slaten
Linda Slaten was murdered in Florida in 1981. CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod joins "CBS Mornings" with details on the investigation that eventually led police to a killer almost 40 years later, and a preview of his "48 Hours" report "The Betrayal of Linda Slaten."
Evidence found that man was not the first being to master fire
A momentous discovery in South Africa has the potential to turn our understanding of human history on its head. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta speaks with paleoanthologist Lee Berger, who has found evidence that a pre-human ancestor named Homo naledi may was the first being to master fire for light, warmth and cooking.
CBS News
577K+
Followers
74K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0