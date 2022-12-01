ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evidence found that man was not the first being to master fire

A momentous discovery in South Africa has the potential to turn our understanding of human history on its head. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta speaks with paleoanthologist Lee Berger, who has found evidence that a pre-human ancestor named Homo naledi may was the first being to master fire for light, warmth and cooking.
