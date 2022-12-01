Read full article on original website
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
Your Long Wait Is Over- New York’s Official SantaCon Utica Is Back
NOON - 1PM : Check in at the The Celtic Harp. According to the Facebook event page, a $5 donation gets you a beer from The Celtic Harp and drink specials on Varick Street throughout the entire day. You can learn more now online here. Take A Sweet Trip To...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas
A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
4 Must Have Items You May Just Find at a CNY Estate Sale This weekend
Any picker knows, the thrill is in the hunt. Of course, the capture has its perks as well. As someone who is always hitting the road trying to find treasures, estate sales are a must find. Being able to see someone's life work or collection is always an honor and just the same, it is an honor to be a part of an item's continuing journey.
How Stupid! Man Illegally Cuts Christmas Tree in Front of NY Forest Ranger
Let's hope this guy just didn't see him, because this is hilarious. It's the holiday season and even more importantly, it's Christmas Tree season! Everyone is going out this time of year to buy trees, real or fake, to put in their house before they are all gone. Whether you...
Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall
***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
Oneida County Spike Alert: 9 Overdoses, 2 Deaths During Thanksgiving Week
An overdose spike alert has been issued regarding several overdoses in Oneida County, meaning there are street drugs circulating the area that are laced with fentanyl. County officials say there were nine overdoses in the county over the last week, including in Utica, Rome and New Hartford - and of those, two were fatal. Officials say the overdoses likely involved a combination of drugs like heroin, cocaine and other substances that were mixed with or laced with fentanyl.
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
Why Warmer Than Normal Fall Was Good for Many CNY Farmers
We all know unseasonable weather can wreak havoc on crops. If it's too hot and dry they can die. And, if it's too cold and wet some crops may die-off or not yield the expected fruits and vegetables. But, sometimes unexpected weather can be a good thing for farmers, and...
It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays
It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
Frankfort Man Sued by Co-Workers After Hidden Cam Found in Bathroom
A Frankfort man who pleaded guilty to putting a hidden camera inside a staff bathroom at a Cohoes middle school is now being sued by seventeen teachers at his former school. 58-year-old Patrick Morgan of Frankfort is now named in a lawsuit filed in court on Tuesday by several of his co-workers at the middle school he taught at for more than 28 years. The teachers also named the school district in the lawsuit, claiming that the district allowed for an unsafe work environment.
Upstate New York Zoo Asking For Help With Naming Twin Elephants
If you've ever wanted to help shape the future, you could cast your vote to help name a pair of twin elephants at one Upstate New York zoo. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo out of Syracuse is asking for your help in naming two baby elephants:. The time has finally come,...
