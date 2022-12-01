ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
ONEIDA, NY
Lite 98.7

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
Lite 98.7

Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas

A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

4 Must Have Items You May Just Find at a CNY Estate Sale This weekend

Any picker knows, the thrill is in the hunt. Of course, the capture has its perks as well. As someone who is always hitting the road trying to find treasures, estate sales are a must find. Being able to see someone's life work or collection is always an honor and just the same, it is an honor to be a part of an item's continuing journey.
CLINTON, NY
Lite 98.7

Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall

***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names

We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Oneida County Spike Alert: 9 Overdoses, 2 Deaths During Thanksgiving Week

An overdose spike alert has been issued regarding several overdoses in Oneida County, meaning there are street drugs circulating the area that are laced with fentanyl. County officials say there were nine overdoses in the county over the last week, including in Utica, Rome and New Hartford - and of those, two were fatal. Officials say the overdoses likely involved a combination of drugs like heroin, cocaine and other substances that were mixed with or laced with fentanyl.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Frankfort Man Sued by Co-Workers After Hidden Cam Found in Bathroom

A Frankfort man who pleaded guilty to putting a hidden camera inside a staff bathroom at a Cohoes middle school is now being sued by seventeen teachers at his former school. 58-year-old Patrick Morgan of Frankfort is now named in a lawsuit filed in court on Tuesday by several of his co-workers at the middle school he taught at for more than 28 years. The teachers also named the school district in the lawsuit, claiming that the district allowed for an unsafe work environment.
FRANKFORT, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy