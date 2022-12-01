Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Elon Musk’s promised Twitter exposé on the Hunter Biden story is a flop that doxxed multiple people
Free-speech crusader Elon Musk isn’t happy with Twitter’s years-old decision to suppress a news story about Hunter Biden’s laptop just ahead of the 2020 presidential election. So in an effort “to restore public trust” in Twitter, Musk indicated last month that he would release internal communications showing how it all went down.
The Verge
Hate speech is soaring on Twitter under Elon Musk, report finds
Elon Musk claimed last week that “hate speech impressions” on Twitter were down by one-third since he took over the company. But the total amount of hate speech on the platform has risen during that same time period, according to research by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
Migration to other social media platforms shows no signs of slowing following Elon Musk's chaotic takeover at Twitter, report says
Since Elon Musk's takeover, Mastodon account names have been added to the Twitter bios of more than 90,000 users, according to a report.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
You may think Twitter was wrong to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story but it wasn't a violation of the First Amendment
Twitter's handling of the Hunter Biden story and other content moderation sparked outcry about the First Amendment, but Twitter is not the government.
The Verge
Elon Musk is Elon Musk-pilled
Programming note: This will be the last This Week in Elon this year. In 2023, I will return with something delightful for you that is not just about Musk shenanigans — but we will have occasional chats when there is too much Elonning going on. Generally, I don’t think...
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
The Verge
You deserve more than $2 for running your phone’s data through Amazon
Amazon is offering some users a whole $2 a month for only one teeny, tiny thing in return: that they route their traffic through an Amazon server so the company can keep track of which Amazon ads they’ve seen. It’s apparently been doing this for months. I’m not...
The Verge
Clip Studio Paint cancels AI image generator amidst backlash from users
Japanese illustration app Clip Studio Paint has canceled the rollout of a recently announced AI image generator tool after backlash from its users. In a blog post and update to its announcement, Celsys (the company behind Clip Studio Paint) apologized to its community, saying, “We were so preoccupied with how generative AI technology could be used creatively that we lost sight of what our core users want from Clip Studio Paint as a creative tool.”
The Verge
Motorola’s Edge 30 Fusion is coming to the US in pink, and I don’t hate it
Motorola is making its high-end Edge 30 Fusion available in the US for the first time in a bold, new color option. It’s the color option, in fact: Pantone’s newly crowned color of the year, Viva Magenta. And you know what? It looks kinda nice. Not every phone needs to be Moonstone Black or Deep Cosmos Blue. We crave bold colors, too, and Motorola has answered the call — and you don’t even need a special Adobe subscription to enjoy it.
The Verge
The Amazon exec in charge of Prime Video, Twitch, and gaming is retiring again
Amazon’s Jeff Blackburn, who leads the company’s media and entertainment businesses, is retiring from Amazon for a second time, according to emails from Blackburn and CEO Andy Jassy on Friday. With Blackburn’s departure, there will be some shifts in Amazon’s org chart. Mike Hopkins, who heads up Prime...
The Verge
Huawei’s latest smartwatch has a secret inside: a pair of wireless earbuds
If you’d already seen any leaks of the Huawei Watch Buds on the web, then you’d be forgiven for thinking it was some fan-made concept or an early-development product destined to never see the light of day. But, in an announcement on Weibo, Huawei has not only confirmed that the Huawei Watch Buds are a genuine product, but provided a teaser video for us to get a better look (via The Register).
Comments / 0