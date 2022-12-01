ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Hate speech is soaring on Twitter under Elon Musk, report finds

Elon Musk claimed last week that “hate speech impressions” on Twitter were down by one-third since he took over the company. But the total amount of hate speech on the platform has risen during that same time period, according to research by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
The Verge

Elon Musk is Elon Musk-pilled

Programming note: This will be the last This Week in Elon this year. In 2023, I will return with something delightful for you that is not just about Musk shenanigans — but we will have occasional chats when there is too much Elonning going on. Generally, I don’t think...
The Verge

You deserve more than $2 for running your phone’s data through Amazon

Amazon is offering some users a whole $2 a month for only one teeny, tiny thing in return: that they route their traffic through an Amazon server so the company can keep track of which Amazon ads they’ve seen. It’s apparently been doing this for months. I’m not...
The Verge

Clip Studio Paint cancels AI image generator amidst backlash from users

Japanese illustration app Clip Studio Paint has canceled the rollout of a recently announced AI image generator tool after backlash from its users. In a blog post and update to its announcement, Celsys (the company behind Clip Studio Paint) apologized to its community, saying, “We were so preoccupied with how generative AI technology could be used creatively that we lost sight of what our core users want from Clip Studio Paint as a creative tool.”
The Verge

Motorola’s Edge 30 Fusion is coming to the US in pink, and I don’t hate it

Motorola is making its high-end Edge 30 Fusion available in the US for the first time in a bold, new color option. It’s the color option, in fact: Pantone’s newly crowned color of the year, Viva Magenta. And you know what? It looks kinda nice. Not every phone needs to be Moonstone Black or Deep Cosmos Blue. We crave bold colors, too, and Motorola has answered the call — and you don’t even need a special Adobe subscription to enjoy it.
The Verge

The Amazon exec in charge of Prime Video, Twitch, and gaming is retiring again

Amazon’s Jeff Blackburn, who leads the company’s media and entertainment businesses, is retiring from Amazon for a second time, according to emails from Blackburn and CEO Andy Jassy on Friday. With Blackburn’s departure, there will be some shifts in Amazon’s org chart. Mike Hopkins, who heads up Prime...
The Verge

Huawei’s latest smartwatch has a secret inside: a pair of wireless earbuds

If you’d already seen any leaks of the Huawei Watch Buds on the web, then you’d be forgiven for thinking it was some fan-made concept or an early-development product destined to never see the light of day. But, in an announcement on Weibo, Huawei has not only confirmed that the Huawei Watch Buds are a genuine product, but provided a teaser video for us to get a better look (via The Register).

