New Orleans, LA

New Orleans police investigating double homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Central City on Sunday morning. According to NOPD, two people were shot on the 2900 block of Daneel Street around 8:35 a.m. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron

NEW ORLEANS — The President of the French Republic and his wife made a historic visit to New Orleans Friday. This is the first time since the 1970s that the French President has visited the city. Below you can find President Emmanuel Macron's itinerary for the day. 12:35 p.m....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans police searching for missing woman

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a woman reported missing in the Eighth District. According to police, Lynette Felder, 60, was last heard from on Nov. 19 and was reported missing from the 1500 block of Gravier Street. Felder reportedly said she was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
HARVEY, LA
Car accident in the Lower 9th Ward left 1 dead and 1 injured

New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and another injured in the Lower 9th Ward on Sunday morning. According to police, a Honda Accord with two men was driving near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street around 5:04 a.m. Through investigation, it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
SLIDELL, LA
New Orleans police reports 21-year-old woman missing

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. According to police, Dwana Winzy, 21, was last seen leaving her residence. She reportedly told a relative she intended to harm herself. Winzy was last seen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Watch the best moments from the inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade

NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade rolled through Downtown New Orleans Saturday. Check out the best moments from the parade!. The St. Augustine Marching 100 started the CHNOLA Holiday Parade off right. 2. CHNOLA Holiday Parade. Abramson High School Marching band got the crowd in the holiday...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Man accused of Covington murders attempts to escape jail

COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Sheriff's Office reports that the suspect who is being accused of killing a retired pastor and a church associate attempted to escape jail. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of killing Father Otis Young and his associate, Ruth Prats, and burning their bodies. Tyson attempted...
COVINGTON, LA
Not as warm today, but a big warm-up on the way

NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. Charles, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. Today will be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. It will feel a little less humid and not as warm as yesterday with highs ranging from 67-74 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Sunday, Fog, Isolated Showers and Cooler 70s

NEW ORLEANS — A Dense Fog Advisory has been re-issued for inland parishes, coastal waterways and local lakes -- until 9 AM Sunday. However, Northshore Parishes will have their Dense Fog Advisory expire at 3 AM tonight. Regardless. patchy to dense fog will be a part of the next few nights. Temperatures are in the mid 60s to low 70s. dewpoints widespread in the 60s. A cold front swept across SELA this afternoon, but our high temps for the day were able to reach low 70s to low 80s. New Orleans reached 79°, today. The cold front has stalled over the coastal areas to our south, and over coastal Mississippi and Alabama. If the front resumes movement out over the Gulf, dense fog will have a greater chance of developing across SELA. Sunday, morning fog, mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of isolated showers. High temperatures will be mild, but as cooler low to mid 70s. Monday, similar conditions, with highs from 72-78° degrees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana college football teams "Chasing a Championship" special

NEW ORLEANS — This weekend will be huge for New Orleans-area college football teams. All of the teams have done a stellar job this season representing southeast Louisiana. LSU, Tulane, Southeastern and Southern are all playing for championships on Saturday. WDSU Sports will preview all these highly anticipated matchups...
LOUISIANA STATE
A Weekend Warm-Up & 20-50% Chance Rain

NEW ORLEANS — Heading into the noon hour of this beautiful Friday afternoon, local temperatures were 14-22° degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. A weekend warm-up is building. Mid to upper 70s Saturday, slightly cooler 70s on Sunday are expected. A cold front is expected around the early afternoon for Saturday. Ahead of that front, light to near moderate moisture is building in the mid to upper atmosphere. Today, we will cool in the late afternoon from the 70s to cool 60s. Followed by fog in the late evening, and isolated rain chances overnight on the Northshore. Saturday will be a 20% chance of rain by mid-morning, then a 50% chance of light rain -- as the frontal band sweeps across SELA. Slight chance of storms near the coast -- as of now. Sunday, slightly cooler 70s, mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of light rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

