Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating double homicide in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Central City on Sunday morning. According to NOPD, two people were shot on the 2900 block of Daneel Street around 8:35 a.m. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were...
WDSU
Former Amite police chief, council member sentenced to prison for buying votes
AMITE CITY, La. — Two former south Louisiana officials have been sentenced to a year in prison as part of a scheme to pay voters during a federal election. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Wednesday, said 73-year-old Jerry Trabona and 50-year-old Kristian Hart pleaded guilty in July to violating federal election laws.
WDSU
New Orleans welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron
NEW ORLEANS — The President of the French Republic and his wife made a historic visit to New Orleans Friday. This is the first time since the 1970s that the French President has visited the city. Below you can find President Emmanuel Macron's itinerary for the day. 12:35 p.m....
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man was beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a tourist from Missouri was beaten to death on St. Charles Avenue Thursday night. The incident happened in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue at the Avenue Plaza Hotel. Police say a 75-year-old man was found unresponsive...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing woman
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a woman reported missing in the Eighth District. According to police, Lynette Felder, 60, was last heard from on Nov. 19 and was reported missing from the 1500 block of Gravier Street. Felder reportedly said she was...
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
WDSU
Car accident in the Lower 9th Ward left 1 dead and 1 injured
New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and another injured in the Lower 9th Ward on Sunday morning. According to police, a Honda Accord with two men was driving near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street around 5:04 a.m. Through investigation, it...
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the woman who was brutally murdered in Covington have been released
The funeral arrangements for the church member who was brutally murdered in Covington have been released. Visitation for Ruth Prats will start on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral mass will start at 11 a.m....
WDSU
New Orleans police reports 21-year-old woman missing
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. According to police, Dwana Winzy, 21, was last seen leaving her residence. She reportedly told a relative she intended to harm herself. Winzy was last seen...
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA says teen accused of shooting, paralyzing woman's son will be tried as adult
A teen accused of shooting and paralyzing a New Orleans woman's 24-year-old son will be tried as an adult in the case, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office. The teen, identified as Cruz Matute, will be tried as an adult and will face an attempted second-degree murder charge...
WDSU
Watch the best moments from the inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade
NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade rolled through Downtown New Orleans Saturday. Check out the best moments from the parade!. The St. Augustine Marching 100 started the CHNOLA Holiday Parade off right. 2. CHNOLA Holiday Parade. Abramson High School Marching band got the crowd in the holiday...
WDSU
Man accused of Covington murders attempts to escape jail
COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Sheriff's Office reports that the suspect who is being accused of killing a retired pastor and a church associate attempted to escape jail. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of killing Father Otis Young and his associate, Ruth Prats, and burning their bodies. Tyson attempted...
WDSU
Not as warm today, but a big warm-up on the way
NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. Charles, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. Today will be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. It will feel a little less humid and not as warm as yesterday with highs ranging from 67-74 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
WDSU
Sunday, Fog, Isolated Showers and Cooler 70s
NEW ORLEANS — A Dense Fog Advisory has been re-issued for inland parishes, coastal waterways and local lakes -- until 9 AM Sunday. However, Northshore Parishes will have their Dense Fog Advisory expire at 3 AM tonight. Regardless. patchy to dense fog will be a part of the next few nights. Temperatures are in the mid 60s to low 70s. dewpoints widespread in the 60s. A cold front swept across SELA this afternoon, but our high temps for the day were able to reach low 70s to low 80s. New Orleans reached 79°, today. The cold front has stalled over the coastal areas to our south, and over coastal Mississippi and Alabama. If the front resumes movement out over the Gulf, dense fog will have a greater chance of developing across SELA. Sunday, morning fog, mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of isolated showers. High temperatures will be mild, but as cooler low to mid 70s. Monday, similar conditions, with highs from 72-78° degrees.
WDSU
Holiday Home Tour offers unique peek inside homes decked for the holidays
NEW ORLEANS — The Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans is hosting its 47th annual Holiday Home Tour next weekend. For $45, attendees can walk inside several homes in the city's Garden District, all decked out for the holidays. Proceeds will benefit the resource center. To purchase tickets, click...
WDSU
Alabama and Kansas State to meet in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — No. 5 Alabama, from the Southeastern Conference, and No. 9 Kansas State, from the Big 12 Conference, will be featured in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Caesars Superdome. This will be the 61st Sugar Bowl match-up between teams ranked...
WDSU
Louisiana college football teams "Chasing a Championship" special
NEW ORLEANS — This weekend will be huge for New Orleans-area college football teams. All of the teams have done a stellar job this season representing southeast Louisiana. LSU, Tulane, Southeastern and Southern are all playing for championships on Saturday. WDSU Sports will preview all these highly anticipated matchups...
WDSU
A Weekend Warm-Up & 20-50% Chance Rain
NEW ORLEANS — Heading into the noon hour of this beautiful Friday afternoon, local temperatures were 14-22° degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. A weekend warm-up is building. Mid to upper 70s Saturday, slightly cooler 70s on Sunday are expected. A cold front is expected around the early afternoon for Saturday. Ahead of that front, light to near moderate moisture is building in the mid to upper atmosphere. Today, we will cool in the late afternoon from the 70s to cool 60s. Followed by fog in the late evening, and isolated rain chances overnight on the Northshore. Saturday will be a 20% chance of rain by mid-morning, then a 50% chance of light rain -- as the frontal band sweeps across SELA. Slight chance of storms near the coast -- as of now. Sunday, slightly cooler 70s, mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of light rain.
Comments / 1