Blythe Danner reveals she has oral cancer, which claimed life of husband Bruce Paltrow
"Meet the Fockers" star Blythe Danner, the mother of Gwyneth Paltrow, shares details of her years-long battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma.
Lionel Richie Underwent Four Surgeries Before Discovering the Root of His Health Problems
Singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie is known for composing top hits like "Hello," "All Night Long," "Lady" (featuring Kenny Rogers), and more. He's even one-half of the reason we have the powerful song "We are the World." Article continues below advertisement. While the singer has had many ups...
Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease
Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle
Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Tom Jones' Health Status Revealed After Undergoing Crucial Surgery
Tom Jones is ready to conquer the stage again following a medical procedure. On Wednesday, Jones revealed to fans that he received a new hip through an operation this week. He shared his health journey through a post on Instagram. He shared the announcement alongside a simple caption featuring different...
Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Michael J. Fox says he was in "7 years of denial" after Parkinson's diagnosis: "I only knew that it would get worse"
Actor Michael J. Fox has become one of the most vocal advocates of Parkinson's research and helped raised billions for the cause in the decades since his diagnosis. But before that, he was in "seven years of denial," he said on Sunday. The "Back to the Future" and "Family Ties"...
A starstruck fan sick with a contagious disease met her favorite movie star only to infect her and her unborn daughter
Gene Tierney in the 1940sCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. Gene Tierney (1920 - 1991) was a classic Hollywood star with a Broadway and film career. She is best known for the 1944 movie Laura but played many other roles in the 1940s and 1950s when she was at the height of her popularity.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech
Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life. While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten...
Nick Cannon's Hospitalization Met With Reactions From Heidi Klum, 'Wild 'n Out' Cast
Nick Cannon's hospitalization has his friends and colleagues worried. Cannon took to Instagram on Friday to reveal he had been admitted to a hospital over a tough case of pneumonia. In the Instagram posts' comments, numerous friends of the Masked Singer host — including Heidi Klum and several Wild 'n Out cast members — shared their well-wishes and concerns.
T.J. Holmes Playfully Notes "It's Been a Great Week" Amid Amy Robach Rumors
Watch: GMA Hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Joke About "Great Week" On-Air T.J. Holmes appeared to offer a cheeky response to recent reports about his personal life while opening the Dec. 2 episode of GMA3: What You Need to Know. "Welcome to GMA 3: What You Need to Know...
Chadwick Boseman Portrait to Be Auctioned Off at Project Angel Food Benefit
Project Angel Food’s AngelPhoto auction this year will include a portrait of the late Chadwick Boseman. The photo, shot by Kwaku Alston at Comic Con in 2017 before the release of “Black Panther,” opens at $1,000, but is expected to fetch about $5,000. The fine art photography auction will be held at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Dec. 8. All proceeds benefit Project Angel Food’s work providing daily medically tailored meals to more than 2,500 Angelenos living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. Other auction highlights include a photo of Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe taken by Norman Seeff in New...
Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs
Watch: Spice Girl Mel B Calls Out "Dickhead" James Corden. Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars. The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.
See Kim Kardashian Hit Miami With Karlie Kloss and Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is in Miami mode. The Kardashians star stepped out in the Magic City on Dec. 1—two days after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized—for a night out on the town during Art Basel...
Keke Palmer Spoke About Balancing Career and Family Before Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about juggling a few roles—and she's embarking on her biggest one yet. During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3, the Nope star revealed that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson. And ahead of her big announcement, the 29-year-old reflected on balancing her busy professional life amid making time for her personal one.
