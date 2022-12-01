ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Buddhist Precepts Reduce Stress and Buffer Depression: Study

Along with 10 "perfect virtues" known in Pali as Pāramitās, Buddhists observe an ethical code known as Pañca Sīla, or "Five Precepts." Observing Buddhism's Five Precepts involves abstaining from killing, stealing, telling lies, sexual misconduct, and taking intoxicants. Living by a moral code is associated with...
MindBodyGreen

Feed Your Gut & Fend Off Stress With The Psychobiotic Diet

For some time now, researchers have known that food influences our mental well-being. However, most studies on nutritional interventions for neurological health have focused on single foods rather than realistic, whole-dietary approaches. That's exactly why scientists from Cork, Ireland, set out to see if a psychobiotic diet designed to promote...
shefinds

Doctors Say Doing This Simple Thing Every Day Improves Your Sleep Over 50

So many factors play into the quality of our sleep, from our diet to hormone levels. And as we get older, it can be difficult to get a good night’s sleep for several reasons. If you’ve found that you just aren’t as able to fall asleep or rest through the night as you used to, you’re not alone. But luckily, there are several things you can do to get a bit more shut-eye over 50—including one simple habit that can do wonders for not only your sleep cycle, but your overall health as well. It’s as easy as getting some exercise every day!
shefinds

3 Unexpected Reasons You’re Having Trouble Sleeping Through The Night Over 40

Few things are as frustrating as being unable to sleep through the night. From waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to waking up hours earlier than you wanted to and being unable to fall back asleep, interrupted sleep and insomnia can throw off your whole day. Luckily, there are solutions—but in order to find the right solution, you have to first get down to the root of the issue, and that can be difficult in itself.
EverydayHealth.com

Weight Loss Pills, Past and Present: How They Work, Safety, and More

The need for obesity treatments is urgent — more than two-thirds of U.S. adults are overweight, and more than 40 percent are obese, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity is a leading cause of preventable premature deaths as well as health problems like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.
cohaitungchi.com

Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure

For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
psychologytoday.com

A Delicious Way to Improve Disordered Eating

Mood swings can impact the nature of food consumption. Psychotropic medications may affect metabolism. Mindful eating can have a beneficial effect on one’s relationship with food. I once wrote that it’s practically impossible to have a normal relationship with food if you have bipolar disorder. My vacillating moods are...
CNET

Chronic Illness and Disability: Key Differences and How to Get Support

Chronic illness is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US are living with a chronic illness, and 4 in 6 adults have two or more chronic illnesses. This includes cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease -- any disease that has lasted longer than a year, requires medical attention or limits your day-to-day life may count as a chronic illness.
psychologytoday.com

New Insights Into Feeling Socially Anxious

For people who experience social anxiety, focusing on optimism over accuracy may promote mental health. People who chose to interpret ambiguous social situations positively were more likely to report decreases in social anxiety over time. This effect was found regardless of whether a positive or negative interpretation was most likely...
Medical News Today

Diet tips to improve insulin resistance

Insulin is a hormone that helps the body absorb glucose and keeps blood sugar levels balanced. Insulin resistance makes it harder for the body’s cells to take in glucose. However, some dietary measures can improve insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when the cells in the body cannot use insulin...
Medical News Today

High fat diets increase sensitivity to non-painful stimuli, may lead to chronic pain

High fat diets are popular in developed countries like the United States but may contribute to health problems, such as inflammation. Researchers are still working to understand the relationship between high fat diets, inflammation, and chronic pain. A​ recent study found that individuals who followed a high fat diet experienced...
MindBodyGreen

How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Greatist

What Drinks Have the Most Magnesium?

Magnesium is an essential nutrient that can be found in a variety of food and drinks. Magnesium is a mineral found in food and drink all over the world. It plays a role in hundreds of your body’s everyday chemical reactions. It’s also linked to a bunch of health benefits. Thirsty? Let’s find out what drinks have magnesium in them so you can top yourself up on the go.
psychologytoday.com

When Money Worries Keep You Up at Night

The rising cost of living is being felt around the globe, with the cost of essentials soaring high. A recent survey of 15,000 adults throughout the UK reported a mere 5 percent slept well and woke up feeling refreshed. The best sleepers tend to be those who are financially comfortable,...

