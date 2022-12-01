Read full article on original website
5 foods that reduce stress & improve sleep, according to nutritionists
Feeling stressed and tired? Try eating these 5 foods
psychologytoday.com
Buddhist Precepts Reduce Stress and Buffer Depression: Study
Along with 10 "perfect virtues" known in Pali as Pāramitās, Buddhists observe an ethical code known as Pañca Sīla, or "Five Precepts." Observing Buddhism's Five Precepts involves abstaining from killing, stealing, telling lies, sexual misconduct, and taking intoxicants. Living by a moral code is associated with...
MindBodyGreen
Feed Your Gut & Fend Off Stress With The Psychobiotic Diet
For some time now, researchers have known that food influences our mental well-being. However, most studies on nutritional interventions for neurological health have focused on single foods rather than realistic, whole-dietary approaches. That's exactly why scientists from Cork, Ireland, set out to see if a psychobiotic diet designed to promote...
How to Make Hair Grow Thicker Naturally
Scientifically proven tips and tricks for a full, healthy mane.
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
Doctors Say Doing This Simple Thing Every Day Improves Your Sleep Over 50
So many factors play into the quality of our sleep, from our diet to hormone levels. And as we get older, it can be difficult to get a good night’s sleep for several reasons. If you’ve found that you just aren’t as able to fall asleep or rest through the night as you used to, you’re not alone. But luckily, there are several things you can do to get a bit more shut-eye over 50—including one simple habit that can do wonders for not only your sleep cycle, but your overall health as well. It’s as easy as getting some exercise every day!
3 Unexpected Reasons You’re Having Trouble Sleeping Through The Night Over 40
Few things are as frustrating as being unable to sleep through the night. From waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to waking up hours earlier than you wanted to and being unable to fall back asleep, interrupted sleep and insomnia can throw off your whole day. Luckily, there are solutions—but in order to find the right solution, you have to first get down to the root of the issue, and that can be difficult in itself.
Can You Take Topamax To Lose Weight?
Have you been thinking about taking Topamax for weight loss? This drug can help you get leaner, but it may not be your best choice. Here's why.
EverydayHealth.com
Weight Loss Pills, Past and Present: How They Work, Safety, and More
The need for obesity treatments is urgent — more than two-thirds of U.S. adults are overweight, and more than 40 percent are obese, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity is a leading cause of preventable premature deaths as well as health problems like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.
COVID can live on groceries for days, scientists find in new study
The virus is more likely to survive on certain foods, depending on the conditions in which they’re stored.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure
For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
psychologytoday.com
A Delicious Way to Improve Disordered Eating
Mood swings can impact the nature of food consumption. Psychotropic medications may affect metabolism. Mindful eating can have a beneficial effect on one’s relationship with food. I once wrote that it’s practically impossible to have a normal relationship with food if you have bipolar disorder. My vacillating moods are...
CNET
Chronic Illness and Disability: Key Differences and How to Get Support
Chronic illness is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US are living with a chronic illness, and 4 in 6 adults have two or more chronic illnesses. This includes cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease -- any disease that has lasted longer than a year, requires medical attention or limits your day-to-day life may count as a chronic illness.
psychologytoday.com
New Insights Into Feeling Socially Anxious
For people who experience social anxiety, focusing on optimism over accuracy may promote mental health. People who chose to interpret ambiguous social situations positively were more likely to report decreases in social anxiety over time. This effect was found regardless of whether a positive or negative interpretation was most likely...
Medical News Today
Diet tips to improve insulin resistance
Insulin is a hormone that helps the body absorb glucose and keeps blood sugar levels balanced. Insulin resistance makes it harder for the body’s cells to take in glucose. However, some dietary measures can improve insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when the cells in the body cannot use insulin...
Medical News Today
High fat diets increase sensitivity to non-painful stimuli, may lead to chronic pain
High fat diets are popular in developed countries like the United States but may contribute to health problems, such as inflammation. Researchers are still working to understand the relationship between high fat diets, inflammation, and chronic pain. A recent study found that individuals who followed a high fat diet experienced...
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Greatist
What Drinks Have the Most Magnesium?
Magnesium is an essential nutrient that can be found in a variety of food and drinks. Magnesium is a mineral found in food and drink all over the world. It plays a role in hundreds of your body’s everyday chemical reactions. It’s also linked to a bunch of health benefits. Thirsty? Let’s find out what drinks have magnesium in them so you can top yourself up on the go.
psychologytoday.com
When Money Worries Keep You Up at Night
The rising cost of living is being felt around the globe, with the cost of essentials soaring high. A recent survey of 15,000 adults throughout the UK reported a mere 5 percent slept well and woke up feeling refreshed. The best sleepers tend to be those who are financially comfortable,...
Tips For Falling Asleep When You Have Anxiety
If you deal with anxiety, you know that trouble falling or staying asleep can be a side effect. When you don't get enough sleep, it can impact your health.
