WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
southernthing.com
5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas
This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
WLBT
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
WLBT
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the board is looking more closely at the inmates’ records. Jeffrey Belk spoke to a legislative committee Tuesday. He says board members pay attention to how many inmates receive parole, but...
wtva.com
More damaged homes reported across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - More homeowners have reported storm damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA published its second preliminary report on Friday, Dec. 2. In total, Lowndes County has reported damage to 29 homes and one public building. Oktibbeha County reported damage to one home. Choctaw County...
WAPT
Those lost to violence remembered by families during touching holiday ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. — A special holiday ceremony was held Thursday to remember crime victims across Mississippi. The Mississippi Attorney General's Office carried on with a touching tradition that allows families of those lost to violence to hang an ornament on the Christmas tree. The ceremony at the Sillers Building...
Report calls for federal investment into Mississippi’s head start programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report, released by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), states that federal investment is needed for head start programs in Mississippi for equal opportunity. According to the report, there was a significant drop in enrollment of children in poverty in Head Start and Early Head Start due […]
Mississippi lawmakers hold Medicaid expansion hearing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Senate held their second hearing on Medicaid expansion to include postpartum care. On Thursday, state lawmakers heard from doctors and healthcare experts on how much Medicaid expansion would cost and what services it would include. According to officials with the Hattiesburg Clinic, Mississippi and Wyoming are the only […]
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
WDSU
Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off
NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to...
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
United Furniture owner ‘disappeared’ after firing 2,700 workers: sources
The owner of United Furniture Industries — which last week fired 2,700 workers through texts and emails while they slept — has disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy, The Post has learned. David Belford, a wealthy Ohio businessman, has kept mum since the layoffs of his entire workforce in Mississippi, North Carolina and California in the days before Thanksgiving — despite efforts by lenders and lawyers representing axed workers to reach UFI, according to multiple sources. “No one has heard from the owner. He’s not returning anyone’s phone calls. It’s such a horrible...
thevisionmsms.org
Stevens: There is no Jack in the Box in Miss., only a knockoff
Each year, an unknown plague spreads through the lands of the Deep South. Everyone knows its name, but they might not know the correct initials. After asking around the MSMS campus, it seems no one truly understands the problem. That’s right, the Jack’s restaurants are different from Jack in the Box. I know you were thinking about this dilemma constantly, as I have.
WLBT
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group
The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022, and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital – received an A rating. The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health […]
Two former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday, December 1 charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi […]
Mississippi Today
Jackson, MS
