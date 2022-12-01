ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

iheart.com

Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won from the same store Thursday

Two $100,000 prizes were won from the same store on Thursday. The prizes came from the game “Mass Cash” and were both sold at Skelley’s State Line in Haverhill. It’s not uncommon for multiple lottery tickets to be sold at the same store. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with the same number. This is especially true for the game “Mass Cash,” which “offers the best odds of winning $100,000 of any of our games,” the lottery added.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

Back to your youth at Smithfield Classic Cars & Auto Sales

Dave MacDonald got the car “bug” from his father, Arthur, whom he worked side-by-side with on fixing classic cars. It was the start of a lifetime of enjoying, collecting, buying and selling vintage vehicles. He has collected dozens of cars over several decades. There is something about rebuilding such cars and seeing how they run and the reactions from other collectors that gives him a rush.
SMITHFIELD, RI
nbcboston.com

The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

A Multistory Restaurant and Nightclub Parties Its Way Into Back Bay

A two-story restaurant, nightclub, and live music venue is shimmying its way into the newly renovated Copley Square Hotel in Back Bay this month. Hue, set to open sometime in December, includes three separate bars and an upstairs restaurant centered around what the team describes as “American comfort foods with Asian accents,” like chicken wings with a sweet chile sauce and slow-roasted pork ribs coated in a spicy tamarind glaze, according to a rep for the restaurant. There’s also ambitious plans for music in the space, including DJ sets nightly after 9 p.m. and an upcoming calendar of musicians booked to play at the hotel.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

N.U.in students to be housed in hotels upon return to Boston in spring

Over 50% of current N.U.in students will be housed in hotels upon their return to Boston for the spring 2023 semester, according to an October 26th webinar hosted by Northeastern University Housing, which current N.U.in students attended. Due to Northeastern’s housing shortage, N.U.in students were first housed in hotels in...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox rumors: Xander Bogaerts will meet with Phillies before Winter Meetings (report)

According to reports, Dave Dombrowski and Xander Bogaerts will get a chance to re-familiarize themselves with each other soon. The Phillies are aggressively pursuing shortstops and will meet with Bogaerts before the Winter Meetings begin Monday, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic. Philadelphia is planning to meet with all four top free agent shortstops, including Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.
BOSTON, MA
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Wrentham Band Goes on Tour with Jeff Kinney

Three Wrentham residents had the experience of a lifetime last month when their band travelled with “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney to help promote his new book, “Diper Överlöde.”. Kinney, who is also the owner of the Plainville bookstore An Unlikely Story,...
WRENTHAM, MA
