ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Best places to see Christmas lights, holiday displays in northern Nevada

***This story will be updated with new locations when submissions are received so continue to check back!***. The holiday season is well underway across northern Nevada. News 4-Fox 11 has started compiling a list of the best places for you to check out Christmas lights and other holiday decor this year.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

One killed in house fire outside Truckee

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a house fire broke out in a neighborhood outside the Truckee area on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the Pla-Vada Woodlands Community in Soda Springs just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the report of a house on fire.
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

2 finalists chosen in search for Reno's next chief of police

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has announced the two chief of police finalists to replace Chief Jason Soto on Friday evening. The search for the next chief of police began when Chief Soto announced his retirement in April effective by January 2023, after serving for more than 25 years with the Reno Police Department (RPD). The City partnered with a public executive job search firm that specializes in government recruiting, and have selected Chief Christopher Crawforth of Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance of Stockton Police Department.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lassen County Sheriff's Office searching for inmate escapee

LASSEN COUNTY, Ca. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lassen County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail on Friday. Deputies say on December 2, correctional deputies found that 35-year-old Angelo Atencio II had escaped the facility. Investigation showed that Atencio...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Washington state lawmakers to consider legality of drug possession

SEATTLE (KOMO) — With a deadline looming, state lawmakers in Washington are taking up the task of deciding whether drug possession should be a crime. Several options emerged during a meeting of the Senate Law and Justice Committee on Thursday, spanning from decriminalization to making the offense a gross misdemeanor, regardless of how much drugs a person has. The one common theme shared by seemingly everyone at the hearing is that treatment has to be part of the response.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy