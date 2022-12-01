SEATTLE (KOMO) — With a deadline looming, state lawmakers in Washington are taking up the task of deciding whether drug possession should be a crime. Several options emerged during a meeting of the Senate Law and Justice Committee on Thursday, spanning from decriminalization to making the offense a gross misdemeanor, regardless of how much drugs a person has. The one common theme shared by seemingly everyone at the hearing is that treatment has to be part of the response.

