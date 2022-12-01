Read full article on original website
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
Best places to see Christmas lights, holiday displays in northern Nevada
***This story will be updated with new locations when submissions are received so continue to check back!***. The holiday season is well underway across northern Nevada. News 4-Fox 11 has started compiling a list of the best places for you to check out Christmas lights and other holiday decor this year.
Ask Joe: Still no plan for automatic aid between Reno and Washoe County for medical calls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's been months since Reno and Washoe County officials pledged to find solutions to an ongoing problem: the lack of an automatic aid agreement for medical calls. The issue came to a head in June when a car slammed into the...
Washoe County Human Services evacuated after employee finds envelope with white substance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The area between South Virginia St. and Court St. has been cleared after crews responded to a hazardous material found at the Washoe County Human Services Agency building located at 350 South Center St. in downtown Reno. Washoe County Sheriff's Office...
One killed in house fire outside Truckee
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a house fire broke out in a neighborhood outside the Truckee area on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the Pla-Vada Woodlands Community in Soda Springs just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the report of a house on fire.
Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
Armed man injured in shooting involving Reno police in downtown early Sunday morning
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is undergoing treatment at a local hospital after he was shot by Reno police officers in downtown early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife in the roadway in the area of West 5th and North Virginia streets just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Carson City likely to raise rates on landfill customers to pay for expansion
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Carson City is expected to soon raise rates on landfill customers to pay for an expansion of the landfill and improvements to the 212-acre facility. The proposal, heard Thursday by the board of supervisors, would increase rates on both in-county...
'The cost of hurricanes is higher than it's ever been,' says public insurance adjuster
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The frequency of hurricanes that cause more than $1 billion worth of damage has nearly doubled over the last 40 years – and the cost of recovery and rebuilding after those storms has skyrocketed. A number of factors are contributing to the...
2 finalists chosen in search for Reno's next chief of police
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has announced the two chief of police finalists to replace Chief Jason Soto on Friday evening. The search for the next chief of police began when Chief Soto announced his retirement in April effective by January 2023, after serving for more than 25 years with the Reno Police Department (RPD). The City partnered with a public executive job search firm that specializes in government recruiting, and have selected Chief Christopher Crawforth of Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance of Stockton Police Department.
Lassen County Sheriff's Office searching for inmate escapee
LASSEN COUNTY, Ca. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lassen County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lassen County Jail on Friday. Deputies say on December 2, correctional deputies found that 35-year-old Angelo Atencio II had escaped the facility. Investigation showed that Atencio...
Washington state lawmakers to consider legality of drug possession
SEATTLE (KOMO) — With a deadline looming, state lawmakers in Washington are taking up the task of deciding whether drug possession should be a crime. Several options emerged during a meeting of the Senate Law and Justice Committee on Thursday, spanning from decriminalization to making the offense a gross misdemeanor, regardless of how much drugs a person has. The one common theme shared by seemingly everyone at the hearing is that treatment has to be part of the response.
