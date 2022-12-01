The crypto market has always been considered highly volatile, and 2022 can be a perfect example of the same. While many big crypto projects have fallen to the ground since the beginning of the year, some new cryptos have stormed the market with their success. This article will focus on why Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) have failed to face harsh market winds, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has cruised to a super success growth of 260% during its presale.

2 DAYS AGO