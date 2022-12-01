Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Low Hope for Solana (SOL) and FTX Token (FTT) Recover; BudBlockz (BLUNT) Looks Solid
The Solana (SOL) and FTX Token (FTT) projects were dealt a huge blow after the recent cryptocurrency market crash. Both projects are down over 90% from their all-time highs, and it is looking increasingly likely that they will never recover. As such, holders are flocking to safer options, such as BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
dailycoin.com
When Will This Bear Market End?
It is very difficult to explain when the current crypto bear market started for most people. Many analysts understood that things were going to get bad quickly after meme coins started doing billions in market cap. But others only started panicking much later when the global market capitalization of crypto dropped below the $2 trillion mark in January 2022.
dailycoin.com
Mozilla Invests in Active Replica to Power its Metaverse Strategy
The Active Replica team will work on Mozilla’s Hubs virtual platform. Mozilla also recently acquired machine learning startup Pulse. Mozilla Corporation, the open-source software firm behind the Firefox web browser, has acquired Active Replica, a startup building a “web-based metaverse.”. Mozilla announced its acquisition of the Canada-based startup...
dailycoin.com
Monero (XMR), Solana (SOL) Holders Unhappy, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Grows By 260% In Presale
The crypto market has always been considered highly volatile, and 2022 can be a perfect example of the same. While many big crypto projects have fallen to the ground since the beginning of the year, some new cryptos have stormed the market with their success. This article will focus on why Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) have failed to face harsh market winds, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has cruised to a super success growth of 260% during its presale.
dailycoin.com
Avalance (AVAX) DEX Trader Joe (JOE) to Deploy on Ethereum’s Arbitrum in First Expansion Move
Avalanche-based decentralized exchange Trader Joe is going to deploy its Liquidity Book AMM and Joe V1 on the Ethereum Layer-2 scaling network Arbitrum in the next month. Trader Joe’s decision to go multi-chain is part of its efforts to increase user activity and TVL. Trader Joe said Avalanche will...
dailycoin.com
2 Crypto Gems To Grow Your Portfolio In 2023: BudBlockz (BLUNT) And Stellar (XLM)
Cryptocurrency is still a relatively young asset class compared to more ‘traditional’ options, such as bonds and equities. As such, new and exciting projects are launching regularly, each looking to obtain a market share from leading coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Investors wondering what cryptos to buy must...
dailycoin.com
India’s Leading E-Commerce Giant Flipkart Joins Forces with Polygon to Create a Blockchain Center of Excellence
Flipkart has partnered with Polygon to build a blockchain e-commerce center of excellence. As a result of the recent development, Flipkart can research and develop new e-commerce services. Through eDAO, a Polygon-incubated company, Polygon recently entered the metaverse. Flipkart has joined a long list of prominent companies entering the Web3...
dailycoin.com
Tether Responds to WSJ’s FUD, says its USDT Loans Are ‘Overcollateralized’
Tether, the issuer of the world’s biggest stablecoin (USDT), has responded to the Wall Street Journal’s claims regarding rising loan risks, claiming that its USDT loans are overcollateralized. Tether Responds to Media FUD. In a December 1st post, the WSJ, which has been critical of Tether, reported that...
dailycoin.com
Web3 Infrastructure Platform Ankr Suffers $5 Million Exploitation, Binance Moves to Help
Ankr, a decentralized finance protocol built on the BNB Chain, suffered a $5 million exploitation on its network. As per Peckshield, the exploiter minted 20 trillion Ankr rewards bearing staked BNB (aBNBc). The exploiter dumped 20 trillion aBNBc on PancakeSwap. Ankr assured its community that all assets on its staking...
dailycoin.com
FTX Crash Cuts into Crypto Advertisers’ Bottom Line
Google said revenue growth impaired due to fewer crypto ads. During the 2020-2021 crypto bull market, crypto ads became a significant source of revenue for advertisers and influencers alike. Crypto companies spent thousands on ads and industry giants like FTX secured multi-million dollar deals with celebrities and sports teams. However,...
dailycoin.com
Fantom (FTM): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
Fantom (FTM) has been one of the best-performing cryptos, rallying by 37% over the last seven days. According to a report published by Cronje, given its strong financial status, Fantom has more than 30 years left of runway. FTM has also launched on the Ledger Live app following the integration...
Comments / 0