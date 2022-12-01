Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan
CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
New MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed will be paid up to $1.37 million; ‘premature to speculate’ on future of hospital’s bonus system
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System’s new president and CEO Airica Steed could earn up to $1.37 million in a cash compensation package that includes salary and potential preformance-based bonuses, an amount lower than what ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had received. Steed, who will start on Monday, will...
What's the policy of renting in Akron?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Akron in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Akron too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
How can I get some housing assistance in Akron?
Hello, I’m looking for some help finding housing assistance in Akron. Earlier this year, I had to move at the last minute into an apartment I couldn’t really afford, and since then, my income has significantly decreased. I’m hoping there is someplace here that can either help me pay rent or help me get out of this apartment and into a lower-income housing arrangement. I can just live out of my car for a bit until I can afford another place. I don’t have family or friends to turn to. Thanks for any help.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?
Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
Community colleges faced with dwindling enrollment
Community colleges across the country are continuing to see a drop in enrollment. According to research, two-year institutions saw a decrease of more than two million students between 2013 and 2022.
WKYC
The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is fulfilling its mission
Hunger exists in every community. But employees of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank are doing whatever they can to get food to those who need it.
Any recommendations for the nail salon in Akron?
I want a manicure recently. So I'm looking for a great nail salon in Akron, which is walk-ins welcome and provides good service. Any recommendations?
Trumbull County agency hosting hiring event
IIt's from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at their building on North Park Avenue in Warren.
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel
The store is going to employ approximately six to 10 people.
Akron names Tammy Tucker its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion
AKRON, Ohio – Tammy Tucker will serve as Akron’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the city announced today. Tucker started in the role Nov. 7. “I’m beyond excited to welcome Tammy to our team,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a news release. “Improving Akron’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, both internally and externally, has been a focus of my administration from the start, and bringing in someone who can devote the bulk of their time and attention to these increasingly important objectives will be critical to our progress. Tammy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, and I know she is ready for the work ahead.”
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Akron responds to Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce recommendations: See the documents
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has released the city’s responses to the Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce recommendations, which were received earlier this year. The recommendations are focused on six key areas, which are listed as follows:. Equitable Workforce Development and Job Creation. Criminal Justice...
cleveland19.com
Biden Administration announces plan to end HIV/AIDS pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden announced a new plan to end the HIV and AIDS pandemic as a public health threat by 2030. Biden’s five-year plan, according to CNN, would be a collaboration in fighting HIV/AIDS and addressing equity issues and the stigma around it. The Biden administration...
