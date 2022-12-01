ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What's the policy of renting in Akron?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Akron in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Akron too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
OHIO STATE
Ask Akron

How can I get some housing assistance in Akron?

Hello, I’m looking for some help finding housing assistance in Akron. Earlier this year, I had to move at the last minute into an apartment I couldn’t really afford, and since then, my income has significantly decreased. I’m hoping there is someplace here that can either help me pay rent or help me get out of this apartment and into a lower-income housing arrangement. I can just live out of my car for a bit until I can afford another place. I don’t have family or friends to turn to. Thanks for any help.
AKRON, OH
Aneka Duncan

Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?

Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron names Tammy Tucker its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion

AKRON, Ohio – Tammy Tucker will serve as Akron’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the city announced today. Tucker started in the role Nov. 7. “I’m beyond excited to welcome Tammy to our team,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a news release. “Improving Akron’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, both internally and externally, has been a focus of my administration from the start, and bringing in someone who can devote the bulk of their time and attention to these increasingly important objectives will be critical to our progress. Tammy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, and I know she is ready for the work ahead.”
AKRON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
CLEVELAND, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
cleveland19.com

Biden Administration announces plan to end HIV/AIDS pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden announced a new plan to end the HIV and AIDS pandemic as a public health threat by 2030. Biden’s five-year plan, according to CNN, would be a collaboration in fighting HIV/AIDS and addressing equity issues and the stigma around it. The Biden administration...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy