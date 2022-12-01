The heavier rain arrived just in time to wreck havoc with the Twinkle of Lights Parade unfortunately. A pretty narrow, but steady band of rain dumped nearly 1″ of rain in northern parts of Socorro County bordering with Valencia County into the South Valley. The persistent showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning before slowly breaking apart later in the day. So keep the umbrella handy through the first half of Sunday. The damp and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts.

SOCORRO COUNTY, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO