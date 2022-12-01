Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque event will give award participants that turn in their guns
You want to get rid of your gun, an event is coming to Albuquerque. Community members will be given the opportunity to turn in their firearms for a gift card. Albuquerque event will give award participants that …. you want to get rid of your gun, an event is coming...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
KRQE News 13
Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening
The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
KOAT 7
Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque
The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
KOAT 7
New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
KRQE News 13
Steady rain continues tonight
The heavier rain arrived just in time to wreck havoc with the Twinkle of Lights Parade unfortunately. A pretty narrow, but steady band of rain dumped nearly 1″ of rain in northern parts of Socorro County bordering with Valencia County into the South Valley. The persistent showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning before slowly breaking apart later in the day. So keep the umbrella handy through the first half of Sunday. The damp and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts.
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth. Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth. Trial for man charged in fatal drunk driving crash …. The trial for a former police officer accused of driving drunk and killing two people has a start date. It will begin in mid-December.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police perform over 60 traffic stops in recent operations
A local police department initiated multiple traffic stops this week. The stops were a part of two traffic operations. Albuquerque police perform over 60 traffic stops …. A local police department initiated multiple traffic stops this week. The stops were a part of two traffic operations. KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal hit...
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
Gov. announces new education policy advisor
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of a new education policy advisor. According to a press release, Scott Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education across the state. “Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based […]
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
1 dead in US 550 crash, New Mexico State Police say
Police said they are still investigating.
Game and Fish rescue deer in hammock
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish officers came to the rescue of a deer stuck in a hammock. Officers found the buck in Los Alamos after a resident called for help. They were able to tranquilize the deer and remove the netting from his antlers. He was then released and is said […]
KRQE News 13
Tenderlove Community Center hosts clothing event for homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing support for the homeless population, Tenderlove Community Center (TLCC) works to inspire and empower homeless and low-income families to become financially self-supporting through job and life skills training. They are having an event called ‘Mending for the Homeless’ this year, TLCC will be partnering...
rrobserver.com
UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option
The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
Albuquerque crash response turns into homicide investigation
The lanes surrounding the area were shut down, and officials were advising the public to avoid the area.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque legislation aims to 'protect' renters; some management groups oppose
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you rent, you are all too familiar with application fees. “I applied to over ten properties which would make ten separate fees that were not refunded, which in total would equal almost an entire month's rent or more just to find a place to live,” said an Albuquerque renter.
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
