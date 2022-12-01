Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
SUNY Broome Community College in Early Discussions with Binghamton University About Possible Merger
ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE FROM SUNY BROOME, THE EARLY DISCUSSIONS ARE FOCUSED ON STRENGTHENING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE TWO COLLEGES AND PROVIDING MORE OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS. IT WENT ON TO SAY SUNY BROOME’S ENROLLMENT DROPPED BY 37%, WHILE BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY’S ENROLLMENT HAS GROWN BY 22% SINCE 2011,AND THAT THIS...
Area High School Musical Schedule 2023
Want to see a live musical? You're in luck, because 15 local high schools will put on shows in 2023.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira College Under the Dome Craft Fair Returns December 4
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira College's annual Under the Dome Craft returns to the Murray Athletic Center on Sunday, December 4th. More than 200 vendors will be on site, with handmade gifts, home goods, crafts and foods. The event runs from 9AM until 3PM - admission is $5 per person;...
cnylatinonewspaper.com
Up & Coming Latino Cuisine
The Latino presence in Binghamton, NY is growing little by little. We can see this increase based on the growing population of Spanish-speaking people who bring their culture with them. A great way to notice the development of Latino culture is through the emerging Hispanic businesses and restaurants. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit a Latino entrepreneur who managed to open his own Venezuelan restaurant in Binghamton: Happy Pappi Arepas Bar.
10th Annual Hair Warz
The start of December means that hair stylists around the area have been gearing up to craft some of the most elaborate, and impressive hairdo's you may ever see.
NewsChannel 36
A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
owegopennysaver.com
Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations
On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns
The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
Maine-Endwell grabs big win in first round of tournament
HIGHLIGHTS (Girls Basketball): Maine-Endwell beat Norwich 51-18.
whcuradio.com
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
Union-Endicott falls in state title game despite strong effort
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott lost to Somers 58-21 in the Class A state title game.
WKTV
VA clinic to move from Bainbridge to Oneonta for more centralized service to veterans
ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will open a VA Clinic in Oneonta this month. Upon notification of the impending expiration of the contract at the Bainbridge Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) location, VA initiated its normal federal solicitation and award process. In response to a request,...
Latin Night at the Cave December 3rd
A celebration of Hispanic music, food and culture is taking place in downtown Binghamton tomorrow night.
Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
#1 Maine-Endwell looks to complete perfect season
#1 Maine-Endwell will look to complete a perfect season in the Class B state title game.
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
Binghamton man gets marijuana dispensary license
A Binghamton man has received one of 28 licenses to sell marijuana issued by New York State to people based on social equity criteria.
#4 Union-Endicott to play for first state title in program history
#4 Union-Endicott is set to make school history, appearing in their first state title game under the current format.
Artisan Show to benefit the Broome County Humane Society
This Saturday, December 3rd, the Broome County Humane Society will host its annual Artisan Show from 10 to 2 at the American Legion post 1645.
