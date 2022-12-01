Read full article on original website
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sporting News
What is Ohio State's bowl game in 2022? Date, opponent & more to know about Peach Bowl
Ohio State began 2022 rooting hard against Utah. It ended the season as the biggest Utah fan in the country. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after laying an egg in the fourth quarter against Michigan to lose 45-23. In order to reach the CFP, Ohio State would need some help.
sciotopost.com
Will Ohio State Move into College Football Playoffs After Weekend Drama?
OHIO – After a weekend of upsets, can Ohio State now make it into the College Football Playoffs? I think so. This weekend the top four had a big shake up that started on Thursday when (12) Utah beat (4) USC for the second time this season, 47-24 in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game handing them an over 20 point loss and most likely dropping them down to possibly 7 or 8 in the top 20.
Ohio State football can follow this Alabama blueprint from resurrection to national champion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day gave his team two examples this week of how one late-season loss does not necessarily ruin a season. The Buckeyes were likely well aware of the first one. Georgia went into last season’s SEC championship game undefeated before taking a 41-24 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs had to win their way back to a rematch in the national championship game, where they avenged their loss to Nick Saban’s team.
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
Gary Patterson Has Message For TCU, Takes Shot At Ohio State
If TCU wants to leave no doubt that it belongs in the College Football Playoff, it needs to defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship. During the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the big game.
Look: College Football World Reacts To USC's Loss
Ohio State came into conference championship game weekend needing serious help to reach the College Football Playoff. And it got just that. Utah throttled USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, 47-24, in Las Vegas on Friday night. Does that mean the Buckeyes are now in the field? They almost surely...
Michigan vs. TCU hypothetical point spread released
Despite what happens during Saturday’s Conference Championship games, it is highly likely that Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State will be the four teams that play in the College Football Playoff. The final rankings will be released on Sunday, but considering the CFP committee wants to avoid rematches in the semifinals, it will probably be Michigan vs. TCU and Georgia vs. Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Assuming those will be the matchups, hypothetical point spreads have been released for those games.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
saturdaytradition.com
Kyle Whittingham delivers epic message to Ryan Day following win over USC
Kyle Whittingham did Ryan Day a huge favor on Friday. His Utah team upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship game to give Ohio State a chance at making the College Football Playoff. Whittingham sat down with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew after his team’s great win. Urban Meyer joked...
Sonny Dykes Sounds Off after TCU loses Big 12 Championship game to Kansas State
Hear from TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 31-28 OT loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Why Penn State could be heading to the Rose Bowl ahead of Ohio State
The Nittany Lions will find out their bowl destination Sunday.
ocolly.com
OSU football transfer portal tracker
With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion
Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Targum
Rutgers women's basketball faces tall task against No. 4 Ohio State on C. Vivian Stringer Day
The Rutgers women’s basketball team will face off against its first Big Ten opponent when Ohio State comes to Jersey Mike's Arena on Livingston campus this Sunday. The Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0) currently rank 13th out of 14 teams in the conference, while the No. 4 Buckeyes (7-0, 0-0) are at the top of the standings, tied with two other teams.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Wildcats booked their place in the state semifinals on Saturday afternoon with a 45-21 victory over Southlake Carroll. Less than two minutes into the game, Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold broke a 49-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Carroll responded with a touchdown of its own...
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
NBC4 Columbus
Murder of OSU student, Reagan Tokes, on ‘Dateline’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The original 2019 “Dateline NBC” episode covering the murder of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes airs Wednesday at 3 p.m. on NBC4 in the syndicated daily time slot of the true-crime show. The official show description for “Dateline: Unchecked Evil” reads, “College student...
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
spectrumnews1.com
Kurtis Blow's 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' comes to Columbus for 1 night only
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, rapper and songwriter Kurtis Blow is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Hip Hop Nutracker, and it's coming to Columbus for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Palace Theater. Blow has been one with hip-hop since he can remember. He...
